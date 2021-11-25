Ranking the 5 lowest paid players from the Premier League's top 6 clubs

The Premier League is the richest football league in the world, and arguably the most competitive too.

That explains why some of the best players in the game's history have graced the Premier League over the years. The same trend holds true for the current crop of players plying their trade in the competition too.

Most Premier League players earn high wages, especially ones playing in the competition's traditional 'top six' clubs. However, there are a few players who do not earn as much as some of their other top-six colleagues.

On that note, here's a look at the five lowest earners in the Premier League's top six clubs:

#5 Shola Shoretire (Manchester United) — £8000 per week

Shola Shoretire has turned heads at Manchester United.

Shola Shoretire is one of Manchester United's most exciting young prospects. The 17-year-old recently signed his first professional contract in March this year.

Earlier this year, he made his first-team debut in the Premier League in a 3-1 win against Newcastle United. That made him the second-youngest player in the Premier League era to play for the Red Devils.

The young forward also made his European debut against Real Sociedad four days later, but is yet to make his season debut in 2021-22.

#4 Liam Delap (Manchester City) — £8000 per week

Liam Delap (left) of Manchester City.

Liam Delap is one of the youngest players in the Manchester City squad. The Englishman made a goalscoring debut for Pep Guardiola's side in the EFL Cup last season.

Delap failed to repeat the trick on his Premier League debut, however, as City slumped to a heavy 5-2 defeat against Leicester City at home. Nevertheless, the Cityzens recovered to win their third Premier League title in four seasons. Delap also made an appearance in the FA Cup last campaign.

The 18-year-old striker is yet to make an appearance this sseason as he has been plagued by injuries since City's pre-season.

