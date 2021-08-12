Ranking the 5 most valuable goalkeepers in Serie A right now - August 2021

Compared to other top European leagues, Serie A clubs seem to be having a relatively silent transfer window.

What a time to be alive! Isn't it? 2021 has arguably been one of the most surprising and shocking years for football fans around the globe, owing to the sheer amount of shocking transfer news.

Jack Grealish's record-breaking transfer to Manchester City, PSG signing Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi for free, etc. We football fans are still trying to wrap our heads around these facts this term.

Rewinding to a few years ago, we have seen an explosion in the transfer market. The price tags have skyrocketed and clubs fearlessly splash money to grab their men.

From transfer records being broken once every three to five years, we are now witnessing the same happening almost every year. Another massive change is the hefty fee that clubs are willing to pay to grab defenders and goalkeepers, which only applied to forwards and midfielders earlier.

However, this isn't surprising anymore. The kind of prowess modern era defenders and goalkeepers display establishes their importance and ability to determine the game from behind. This is now reflected fairly well in their respective market values. Without further ado, here is a look at the

5 most valuable goalkeepers in Serie A at the moment

#5 Alessio Cragno - Cagliari (€20.00m)

Alessio Cragno finished the 2019 Serie A season as the goalkeeper with the most saves (152)

The Florence-born shot-stopper has spent most of his career playing in Serie B. His constant displays of consistency earned him a place in the senior team with his current club in the 2017-18 season.

For the past four seasons, Alessio Cragno has been guarding Cagliari's goal post. The 2018-19 season stood out for this 27-year-old goalkeeper. He finished the season as the player with the most minutes (3686) played in Serie A and the goalkeeper with the most saves (152) made.

Alessio Cragno made the most saves in Europe's top five leagues in 2020.#TheMost pic.twitter.com/Yn2ps0kJKi — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 31, 2020

Even though Cagliari finished barely above the relegation zone last season, Alessio Cragno did his bit in doing the best for his team.

#4 Alex Meret - Napoli (€20.00m)

Alex Meret regained his starting XI spot after losing it to Ospina

Alex Meret has been a popular figure within Serie A for quite some time now. He has been an integral part of Napoli's successes in recent times.

Despite facing competition from David Ospina, Meret has been a regular starter for Gli Azzurri.

Meret fought back from losing his spot to his competitor Ospina during Gennaro Gattuso's reign. Following his heroics that helped Napoli win the 2019-2020 Coppa Italia trophy by beating Juventus, Meret returned to guard Napoli's goal on a regular basis.

The talented and agile goalkeeper maintains the fourth spot on our list of most valuable Serie A goalkeepers with a valuation of €20 million.

