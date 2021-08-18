Ranking the 5 most valuable midfielders in the world right now - August 2021

Midfielders are the ones who make the game of football even more beautiful. They determine the tone of the game, they set the pace, they make the strikers look good. They are essentially the mediators of the game, and the deeper we dig, the more we realize they do and are responsible for.

We are fortunate to have witnessed some supremely classy midfield talent in this era. The trio of Toni Kroos-Casemiro-Luka Modric and Andres Iniesta-Sergio Busquests-Xavi has left us mesmerized on numerous occasions.

It wouldn't be a lie if we said a particular team's strength lies indeed in the hands of their midfielders. It's arguably the most demanding position within the sport. A midfielder needs to have almost all the attributes of a forward and a defender, topped by game-making skills.

Pace, attacking/defending skills, vision, ability to find gaps, impeccable short/long passes - the list of required qualities is never ending. Without further ado, here is a look at

5 of the most valuable midfielders in the world at the moment

#5 Pedri (Barcelona) - €80.00 million

Pedri occupied the headlines during EURO 2020

The name Pedri has made headlines quite frequently in recent times, especially after the UEFA EURO 2020. The 18-year-old starlet, who features for Barcelona and Spain, is already tipped to become one of the most sought-after midfielders in the near future. We have already started seeing the signs, haven't we?

Pedri's flair earned him a call-up to the national side at the tender age of 18 and played his first ever competitive international tournament while being only 18-and-a-half-years-old.

1 - At 18 years and 215 days, @Pedri becomes the youngest ever player to start a knockout game in a European Championship, overtaking the record of Wayne Rooney (18y 244d v Portugal in 2004). #EURO2020 #CRO #ESP. Youth. pic.twitter.com/qH3mnaHtsG — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 28, 2021

EURO 2020 was a stage for Pedri to break numerous records, such as — Spain's youngest player ever to play at the finals of the European Championships, Spain's youngest player ever to play in a knock-out game at the European Championships, Most solo runs into attacking third (27), Most key passes (31), Most distance covered in possession (38.23 km), Pass completion average of 92.3%.

Undoubtedly, Pedri bagged the Euro 2020 Young Player of the Tournament award and was the only Spaniard to feature in the team of the tournament.

#4 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich) - €90.00 million

Joshua Kimmich is hailed as Philip Lahm's successor

Widely regarded as former Bayern Munich skipper Philip Lahm's successor, Joshua Kimmich has made quite a name for himself amidst some top-level midfielders across the globe.

The German, who has earned plaudits for his versatility, aggression and perfectly timed tackles, has been an incredible asset to Bayern Munich and the German national team.

Joshua Kimmich, record breaker!



3️⃣8️⃣ wins from his first 5️⃣0️⃣ #UCL games pic.twitter.com/kImyvi6Jt7 — Goal (@goal) February 23, 2021

Since arriving in Munich at the young age of 20, Kimmich has ascended the ladder to now become one of the most key players within the squad. His skillsets in either halves of the pitch often come to Bayern's advantage, making him one of the most valuable midfielders in the world.

