Ranking the 5 most valuable players in the world over the age of 32 - August 2021

They say football is for the young and the hungry. It is for those who are prepared to do all they can to stay on top and never flinch when facing a challenge. Today, however, we are not looking at a list of youngsters. We are looking at five players who are on the wrong side of thirty but continue to be ravenous for more success.

So, without further ado, let us take a look at the

5 most valuable players aged over 32 in the world

Stats via: Transfermarkt

#5 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) - €25 million

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Real Madrid signed Karim Benzema in the summer of 2009, alongside the likes of Xabi Alonso and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Frenchman from Lyon has outlasted every single acquisition in that window, and is still going stronger than ever.

Following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale were tipped to become the primary goal scorers for Los Blancos. Bale, for one reason or the other, failed to live up to the task, leaving Benzema to do it all by himself.

Karim Benzema was INSANE in the 2015/16 season:



La Liga stats: 24G/8A (32G/A) in 27 games



UCL stats: 4G in 9 games (Won the tournament)



Total Stats: 36G/A in 36 games.



One of his best and most underrated seasons. 🤩🇫🇷. pic.twitter.com/aEVOsUGiZd — 🔳 (@DEATHROWADZ) August 4, 2021

Benzema did not cower in front of the monumental task and took everything in his stride. Since 2018/19, the player has not only been the best player at Real Madrid, but he has also been one of the very best in La Liga.

Last season, Benzema scored 23 goals in La Liga and only missed out to Lionel Messi in the Pichichi race. In the UEFA Champions League, too, he was the best player on the pitch for Real Madrid — registering Los Merengues' only goal against Chelsea in the first leg of last season's semi-finals.

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) - €25 million

Arsenal v Chelsea - Pre Season Friendly

Over the last three years, we have seen Arsenal crash and burn in the Premier League and in European competitions. While no Arsenal player has been outstanding, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has certainly been one of the better outfield players.

The versatile Gabon international has been one of the first names on the Arsenal team sheet for a while now and that did not change in the 20/21 campaign. He featured in 29 Premier League and 8 UEFA Europa League games for the Gunners, netting a total of 13 goals across the two competitions.

⏱️ FT: Man Utd 0⃣-1⃣ Arsenal



🤩 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second half penalty is the difference between the two sides at Old Trafford as Arsenal secure their first league win at a 'Big Six' side since January 2015 (2-0 vs Man City)



📊 Click the image for more stats 👇 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 1, 2020

This season, too, Aubameyang will get the opportunity to prove his mettle, and he must take the opportunity with both hands to maintain his €25 million valuation. Notably, his current contract runs until June 2023.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh