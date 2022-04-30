Ranking the 5 oldest managers in Premier League history

Many Premier League players have proven over the years that age is just a number by improving themselves day in and day out. The same can be said about many managers as well. Some distinctive managers have showcased their great expertise, effectiveness and experience despite their old age.

While having experience always helps, being updated with the ever-changing footballing style is something these managers have done well. This has earned some of these old managers great success in the Premier League.

Based on that, we shall be looking at the five oldest managers in Premier League history.

#5 Claudio Ranieri – 70 years, 93 days

Claudio Ranieri has dedicated 37 years of his life to football, managing a total of 19 clubs throughout his managerial position, spanning from 1986 to 2022. Ranieri was sacked by Watford in January 2022 after three months in charge at the age of 70 years and 93 days. This took his tally of English clubs managed to five.

Ranieri started his English managerial stint with Chelsea in 2000 but couldn't deliver consistent results in his first two seasons. Russian business tycoon Roman Abramovich then bought the club in 2003. After that Ranieri started to make a statement but unfortunately that was his last season with the club as Jose Mourinho took over the following season.

The Italian returned to the EPL 11 years later to take charge of Leicester City. He did wonders by helping the Foxes win the EPL for the first time in their history in the 2015-16 season. He was sacked in his second season after Leicester were a point away from the relegation zone. He joined Fulham in November 2018 but was relieved of his duties three months later, winning just three out of 17 games.

Ranieri has managed other notable clubs like Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Roma and Napoli.

#4 Neil Warnock – 70 years, 162 days

The world won't forget how Neil Warnock's relegated Cardiff City defeated Manchester United 2-0 at Old Trafford in the last game of the 2018-19 season. It was their first win over United since 1954.

Warnock holds the record for the most promotions in English football (8) and has managed a total of 16 English clubs.

Warnock retired from football on the 9th of April 2022 after 42 years of managerial success which dates back to 1980. He ended his career with Middlesbrough, where left by mutual consent in November 2021.

#3 Sir Alex Ferguson – 71 years, 139 days

Sir Alex Ferguson is arguably the greatest manager of all time. He won a total of 38 trophies during his 26 years with Manchester United.

Ferguson holds the record for the highest number of Premier League title wins with 13 titles. He also won many other trophies like two Champions League titles and five FA Cups. The former also won during treble in the 1998-1999 season.

Ferguson managed 810 Premier League matches during his time with United which consisted of 528 wins,168 draws and 114 losses. His side garnered 1628 EPL goals.

The Scot also won the inaugural EPL title in the 1992-93 season. He is also the only manager to win the EPL for three consecutive seasons. Ferguson retired in style by winning the in 2013, which was also United's last title win.

Ferguson is known for grooming a lot of young talents into legends, notably Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney.

#2 Bobby Robson – 71 years, 192 days

Late Bobby Robson had one of the longest managerial tenures and has managed multiple teams across Europe.

Robson started his EPL spell at Newcastle United, helping them escape relegation in his first season with an 11th-place finish in the 1999-2000 season.

Two seasons later, he helped them qualify for the Champions League. However, he was unable to replicate this feat in his penultimate season, where they finished fifth.

Robson's last game for Newcastle United was on the 28th of August 2004 where was 71 years and 192 days old. He was sacked two days later.

The Englishman sure knows how victory tastes as he has won a couple of titles, notably the European Cup in 1981 with Ipswich Town.

Robson died in July 2009 from lung cancer.

#1 Roy Hodgson – 74 years

Roy Hodgson is Watford's current manager, which makes him the oldest Premier League manager of all time. He has managed five Premier League teams aside from the Hornets. These are Blackburn Rovers, Liverpool, Fulham, West Bromwich Albion and Crystal Palace.

Hodgson was appointed Watford's manager on the 25th of January 2022, replacing Claudio Ranieri. He joined the Hornets exactly eight months after leaving Crystal Palace, where he spent four years.

During Hodgson's tenure at Crystal Palace, he equalled their best points tally in a single Premier League season in the 2018-2019 season with 49.

Hodgson also saved West Brom Albion from relegation in the 2011-2012 season despite joining them in February. He took them 17th place to 11th place, which was one of their best finishes ever.

He led Fulham to their first ever European final in the Europa League in 2010 in which they lost to Atletico Madrid.

Hodgson's also joined Liverpool but his stay was short-lived after a run of bad games.

