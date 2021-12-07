Ranking the 5 players with the most assists in Europe this season

While goal scorers take most of the plaudits in football, it would be a crime to undervalue the contribution of the playmaker. There are few things more satisfying than a beautifully created goal and the intricate passes involved in its scoring.

The artists in a team’s midfield are arguably the most influential in creating opportunities for the team. Often it’s that one killer, defence-splitting pass that leads to a goal, and strikers thrive on such an occurrence, as rare as they are.

Forwards like Salah and Mbappe have been among the assists this season

Football365 @F365 Mohamed Salah this season in the Premier League:



🔘 Most assists (9)

🔘 Most goals (13)



The Egyptian king. 👑 Mohamed Salah this season in the Premier League: 🔘 Most assists (9)🔘 Most goals (13)The Egyptian king. 👑 https://t.co/VhFr2pZj2G

Strikers can also turn into providers, with many modern-day forwards being involved in playmaking and creating chances.

With several thrilling title races across Europe, many world-class players are involved in the race to be crowned the king of assists come the end of the season. Here we take a look at the five players in Europe’s top five leagues who are leading the pack in terms of assists.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold | Liverpool (7 assists)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been at his creative best for Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of two Liverpool players who have made the cut for most assists so far this season. For a full-back, Alexander-Arnold is putting up astounding numbers pertaining to assists, chances created, and crosses.

Along with Andrew Robertson, the Englishman has been Liverpool's creator-in-chief over the last four seasons.

90min @90min_Football Trent Alexander-Arnold has nine assists in his last six starts for club and country! 🔥 Trent Alexander-Arnold has nine assists in his last six starts for club and country! 🔥 https://t.co/CAQLyvmwkB

Alexander-Arnold has racked up seven assists in the Premier League this campaign. He is tied with the likes of Karim Benzema, Paul Pogba and Andrej Kramaric when it comes to setting up teammates. However, since he is a defender who plays in the most competitive league, the right-back ranks above the aforementioned trio.

Alexander-Arnold has already matched his assist tally from last season. Liverpool's number 66 is well on course to break his own record (13) for most assists by a defender in a Premier League season as well. Overall, Alexander-Arnold already has 53 assists in his short career.

#4 Florian Wirtz | Bayer Leverkusen (8 assists)

Florian Wirtz has been sensational for Bayer Leverkusen this season.

At just 18, Florian Wirtz is taking the Bundesliga by storm this season with his mesmerizing performances. He was promoted to Bayer Leverkusen’s first team in 2020 and has been crucial to Leverkusen’s success. Wirtz is one of three gifted youngsters within the German outfit's ranks, alongside Edmond Tapsoba and Moussa Diaby.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◎ 10 games

◉ 4 goals

◉ 6 assists



Florian Wirtz in the



◎ 5 games

◉ 3 goals

◉ 3 assists



This kid is special. 🤩 Florian Wirtz in the Bundesliga this season:◎ 10 games◉ 4 goals◉ 6 assistsFlorian Wirtz in the #UEL this season:◎ 5 games◉ 3 goals◉ 3 assistsThis kid is special. 🤩 Florian Wirtz in the Bundesliga this season: ◎ 10 games ◉ 4 goals ◉ 6 assistsFlorian Wirtz in the #UEL this season: ◎ 5 games ◉ 3 goals◉ 3 assistsThis kid is special. 🤩 https://t.co/4F2c8p5zQE

Wirtz’s skill and composure for his age are commendable, and quite a few big clubs will be after him in the summer transfer window. The German international already has eight assists and five goals to his name in just 12 games in the Bundesliga.

The Bayer Leverkusen starlet recently became the first U-19 footballer to score more than ten goals in the Bundesliga. Given the talent he is blessed with, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Wirtz break even more records in the coming years.

The youngster has earned four senior caps with the German national team as well and is an exciting prospect for the future.

