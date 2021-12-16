Ranking the 5 players with the most chances created across Europe in 2021

In earlier times, the only statistics that were given precedence were that of goals, assists and saves and not chance created. These were the essential factors that were collected in order to compare the players and rank them accordingly.

But with time came progress. The technological advancements this century have helped the sport record all the factors taking place during a match to the smallest detail. Shots on/off target, blocked shots, chance conversion, big chances, second assists, duels, interceptions and a whole truck of them. The list is vast.

Chances created are one such factor that indicates a player's impact on his respective team. The chances produced by the players need not necessarily find the back of the net all the time. However, they are important in increasing the probability of the same to transpire. On that note, let us take a look at the five players who have created the most chances in Europe 2021:

Note: The list consists of stats from Europe's top five leagues and the European Club Competitions only.

#5 Lorenzo Insigne - 85

SSC Napoli v Bologna FC - Serie A

Lorenzo Insigne is a skilled winger whose greatest strength is his right-foot and pace. Usually deployed on the left-wing, Insigne has a knack for cutting inside and curling the ball to the far side of the post. That is a sight worth watching.

The 30-year-old Italian joined Napoli as a kid in 2006 and has become part of the club's history. With 414 appearances as a Nezzurri, Insigne has helped the club add two Copa Italia and a Supercopa Italiana trophy to the club's cabinet.

Last season, Napoli missed out on the Champions League spot by a point despite Insigne contributing 19 goals and 11 assists.

COPA90 @Copa90 A bit of finesse on a finish goes a long way, and this Lorenzo Insigne is just magic🔵🇮🇹

A bit of finesse on a finish goes a long way, and this Lorenzo Insigne is just magic🔵🇮🇹https://t.co/pKPcG3JVvs

Despite the outcome, his contribution could be ratified as a reason for them to finish fifth in the 2020-21 Serie A season. Lorenzo Insigne created 85 chances in 2021 which he has maintained in the current season as well. If it wasn't for the persistent calf problems, he could have added more by the end of this year.

#4 Joshua Kimmich - 86

FC Bayern München v Sport-Club Freiburg - Bundesliga

One of the most versatile players of this generation, Joshua Kimmich has been a prominent addition to Bayern Munich, who signed him in 2015. Pep Guardiola made him one of the best right-backs after describing him as a great defensive midfielder.

His aggression and playmaking ability has allowed him to excel at both positions. Besides this, the German has even played as a make-shift centre-back. Along with these duties, the 26-year-old has a fine record of attacking history. It was his assist in the 2019-20 Champions League final against PSG that Kingsley Coman converted to win them the title.

B/R Football @brfootball Joshua Kimmich will be out until January 2022 because of a lung issue after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.



The Bayern midfielder hasn’t played since November 6. Joshua Kimmich will be out until January 2022 because of a lung issue after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.The Bayern midfielder hasn’t played since November 6. https://t.co/1NCWP65SoT

With the likes of world-class strikers up ahead, Kimmich confidently delivers the ball. This is why he always ranks high on the list of chances created every year. In 2021, he created 86 such opportunities with 12 of them finding the back of the net.

His input was thwarted after he contracted the Covid-19 virus on November 9. Kimmich is not expected to mark his return before the new year.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh