Ranking 5 Premier League clubs with best goal-scoring defenders this season (2021-22)

The 2021-22 Premier League season has seen many defenders perform brilliantly at both ends of the pitch. Clean sheets are the primary responsibility of any top defender, but several members of the backline have also been amongst the goals this season.

Premier League defenders have excelled going forward this season

Attackers are often tasked with the responsibility of finding the back of the net against opponents. However, with the game getting more advanced and dynamic, defenders play just as much of an important role in contributing to the goal tally. The Premier League has certainly seen that pattern, with full-backs turning into midfielders and centre-backs proving lethal from set-pieces. But some teams have more prolific defenders than others.

On that note, let's take a look at five Premier League clubs with the best goal-scoring defenders this season. (2021-22)

#5 Aston Villa- 7 goals

Aston Villa v Southampton - Premier League

Aston Villa had a great campaign last year and have done well again this season, especially after the appointment of manager Steven Gerrard in November. The Englishman made the right signings in January and has his team playing an attractive style of football. He signed the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Lucas Digne who have hit the ground running.

However, one of the main reasons for this has been their high-flying defenders. Matty Cash has often ventured forward this season, while Ezri Konsa has also been good from corners. Both have two Premier League goals to their name.

Kortney Hause and Tyrone Mings also have a goal each, with both defenders scoring at important times against Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively. Matt Target, who joined Newcastle United in January, also scored for Villa this season.

Hence, the Villa Park outfit have seven league goals from their defenders this season, quite a healthy return for a mid-table side.

#4 Liverpool- 7 goals

Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final

Liverpool have yet again been sensational this season and are contesting for titles on multiple fronts, including the Premier League. And while every member has contributed to this process, the defenders have been world-class.

The Reds do have one of the best defensive records in the league this season. Their backline is just as effective on the other half of the pitch as well.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have provided assists for fun this season but have also contributed to their own goal tally. They are first and third in the league's assists charts with 11 and nine assists respectively.

Joel Matip has also scored one league goal but the most prolific defender at the club has been Virgil van Dijk with three goals. The Dutchman was out of action last season but has hit a rich vein of form this term and part of it has been his threat from set-pieces.

Liverpool's backline has scored seven league goals this season and could increase this number by the end of the campaign.

#3 Brentford- 8 goals

Newcastle United v Brentford - Premier League

Brentford have been an entertaining side this season, especially after being one of the newly-promoted teams of the current campaign. Manager Thomas Frank recently changed the formation to a 4-3-3. However, they adopted the 3-5-2 setup quite effectively in the first six months of the season.

2 Goals in 2 now.

The 3-5-2 formation enabled their full-backs to get high up the pitch and contribute efficiently to their goal tally. Rico Henry and Sergi Canos are perfect examples of the same, with both having two goals to their names this season.

Apart from this, the centre-back trio of Zanka, Pontus Jansson and Ethan Pinnock have also contributed a goal each. Youngster Mads Roerslev, who has played less than 1000 league minutes this season, also managed to bag a goal.

Brentford's defenders have scored eight goals this season. This is a massive feat when considering that the entire club has scored 30 league goals this term.

#2 Manchester City- 8 goals

Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester City have been imperious this season and are leading the Premier League title charge again this term. Pep Guardiola has gotten the best out of every single player, including the defenders.

100% tackles won

87.2% pass accuracy

most ball recoveries (6)

most defensive aerials won (3)



Manchester City have the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League this season, with Chelsea conceding just 18 goals. However, their backline has also contributed in the attacking half.

Aymeric Laporte, in particular, has been key from set-pieces, evident from his three league goals this season. Ruben Dias is also not far behind, thanks to his two strikes this term. To add to this, Joao Cancelo, John Stones and Nathan Ake have also scored once each in the league this season.

The Citizens' defenders have scored eight goals this season. This could prove pivotal if they go on to retain the Premier League crown this season.

#1 Chelsea- 16 goals

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Chelsea have comfortably been the third-best team in England this season, and have closed a sizeable gap on Liverpool and Manchester City. The gap could have been shortened even further, but their attackers have been poor in front of goal.

TEAMtalk @TEAMtalk



◉ Chelsea (16)

◎ Manchester City & Brentford (8)

◎ Liverpool, Aston Villa & West Ham (7)



Thankfully for manager Thomas Tuchel, his defenders have a lot of attacking might in themselves. Reece James has been a standout player for the club, evident from his five goals in 17 league games. Further, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva have three goals each. Meanwhile, Trevoh Chalobah and Antonio Rudiger have scored twice. Lastly, Marcos Alonso also has one goal to his name this term.

The Blues have relied heavily on their defenders for goals this season and might continue to do so towards the business end of the campaign.

