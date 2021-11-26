Ranking the 5 Premier League players likely to grab the most assists by the end of the season

The 2021-22 Premier League season has proved to be an exhilarating one. It has already surpassed the hype created ahead of the season. Manchester City, the current Premier League title holders, will no longer find it an easy task to defend their title. Other clubs have also imposed their presence as worthy challengers.

With plenty of goals scored, the Premier League season has entertained all the fans and has heightened their expectations for a nail-biting finish. All thanks to the players who are continuously scoring goals. However, these goals would not have found the net without the creative players assisting them.

Squawka Football @Squawka ON THIS DAY: In 2014, Ryan Giggs played his last ever game for Manchester United.



During his tenure with the club, he would go onto to win a record 13 league titles as well as holding the record for most Premier League assists with 162. ON THIS DAY: In 2014, Ryan Giggs played his last ever game for Manchester United.During his tenure with the club, he would go onto to win a record 13 league titles as well as holding the record for most Premier League assists with 162. https://t.co/oprBSO1ybP

The Premier League has many talented players. But it is the presence of the world's best creative players that have blessed the competition. As important as it is to score goals, it is equally important to create them.

The players that create such sublime chances have the eye of an eagle and no one on the pitch can match their attention to detail. Appreciating these performers, let's take a look at five Premier League players likely to end with the most assists at the end of the season.

#5 Jarrod Bowen

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United - Premier League

West Ham United have been a completely new club under David Moyes. The Scottish manager took over managerial duties midway through the 2019-20 season, replacing Manuel Pellegrini. He saved the club from possible relegation.

They were brilliant last season when they finished sixth in the Premier League. They are eyeing a top-four finish this season and are giving it a worthy challenge.

The whole squad has improved considerably and one such player is Jarrod Bowen. The English winger has been of great impact for the Hammers and is only one assist short of equalling his previous season's tally. He made six assists last season but has reached five already this season.

The numbers are likely to increase and his double assist in the 3-2 win against Liverpool could act as the catalyst.

#4 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool v Arsenal - Premier League

The Egyptian king is currently on another level. It would only be fair if the Premier League Player of the Season award was given to him right away. Mohamed Salah has reached the century mark for goals scored for Liverpool in the Premier League. Furthermore, achieving it in just 166 matches made him the fifth fastest in the competition to do so.

A few matches in, he also dethroned Didier Drogba to claim the title as the highest scoring African in the Premier League. He has made it a habit of scoring goals. With 11 goals in 12 matches, Salah is leading the race for the Golden Boot.

Although this shouldn't come as a surprise, the 29-year-old forward is also leading the assists chart. Paul Pogba is the only one besides him to have assisted seven goals this season. Salah could top this chart too if he keeps up the form. However, his duties as a goalscorer might get the better of him for the remainder of the season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh