Ranking the 5 most sought-after players in the transfer market currently

Football fans worldwide are going through an incredible period in the history of the game. We consider ourselves lucky to be able to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in action towards the end of their careers, while also being able to watch the young talents of the world develop into world-class commodities.

The transfer market has built a reputation for being absolutely unpredictable in the past. With the most recent window over the summer, the stakes only increased with regards to the limitless possibilities that exist for footballers to form their career paths.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most sought-after players in the transfer market currently.

#5 Dusan Vlahovic | Fiorentina

Hellas Verona FC v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Dusan Vlahovic is one of the hottest commodities in world football right now.

The Serbian has built quite a name for himself ever since he signed for Fiorentina. Originally from Partizan in Belgrade, Vlahovic signed for the Italian club in 2018 and has since exceeded expectations.

The 21-year-old has incredible goalscoring ability and is blessed with a killer instinct. Vlahovic had a comparatively quiet first year in Italy, but immediately followed it up with a season for the history books.

Vlahovic scored an impressive 21 goals in 37 Serie A appearances last season, drawing the attention of the world's biggest football clubs. He also won the Serie A Young Player of the Year award, cementing his place as one of the best youngsters in world football.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Dusan Vlahovic new contract talks have collapsed. Fiorentina president Commisso: “Vlahovic has not accepted our huge contract extension proposal. We’ve been trying for months, but it’s over”. 🟣🇷🇸 #Vlahovic Vlahovic is out of contract in June 2023. Big opportunity. Dusan Vlahovic new contract talks have collapsed. Fiorentina president Commisso: “Vlahovic has not accepted our huge contract extension proposal. We’ve been trying for months, but it’s over”. 🟣🇷🇸 #VlahovicVlahovic is out of contract in June 2023. Big opportunity.

Several clubs attempted to sign the striker this summer, but a transfer failed to materialize for a multitude of reasons. With Vlahovic reportedly rejecting a contract extension offer from Fiorentina, there is no doubt he will be on the move next summer.

#4 Jude Bellingham | Borussia Dortmund

Besiktas v Borussia Dortmund: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Jude Bellingham is another young player who has taken the world by storm with his performances.

He made his debut with Birmingham in 2019, where he spent a year before eventually leaving. From his performances in the EFL, it was evident that Bellingham was already miles ahead of the rest of the league.

Birmingham City's decision to retire his number (22) took headlines everywhere, drawing the attention of the world's premier football clubs. He eventually signed for Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Jude Bellingham’s game by numbers vs. FC Augsburg:88% pass accuracy

71 total touches

17 total duels contested

13 total duels won

4 attempted tackles

4 successful tackles

4 fouls suffered

2 shots

Blessed with an excellent understanding of the game, Bellingham displays maturity beyond his years on the football field. Playing in central midfield, he has been seriously impressive in the Bundesliga as well as with the English national team.

Goal @goal Last night marked Jude Bellingham's 100th club game 👏He's only 18 🤯 Last night marked Jude Bellingham's 100th club game 👏He's only 18 🤯 https://t.co/2JU25Kc11P

Still just 18 years old, Bellingham certainly has a long career ahead of him. Considering his English blood, he has often been likened to Jadon Sancho and others who inevitably end up playing in the Premier League over time.

With Dortmund's reputation for being a selling club, it is highly likely that Bellingham will move to a bigger club in the coming years.

