Ranking the 5 teams with the best attacking depth in world football

It goes without saying that modern football places a lot of value on attacking talents. As proof, it is worth noting that eight of the most expensive signings in recent years are attackers. The likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Joao Felix and Antoine Griezmann dominate the list with their gargantuan transfer fees.

Elite clubs are now going all out to snap up the finest attacking talents in the transfer market. The summer transfer window gave us a couple of mega switches, with high-profile attackers such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku, Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho all on the move.

With many clubs now possessing several decent offensive options, we've been inspired to rank the top 5 teams in world football at the moment based on attacking depth. They are as follows.

#5 Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo's return has boosted Manchester United's attacking strength

Cristiano Ronaldo sealed a return to Manchester United during the summer transfer window to boost the Red Devils' options upfront. The Portuguese has wasted no time in making his impact felt, having scored five times for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men this season.

Closely behind the Portuguese stands promising youngster Mason Greenwood, who has struck four times in all competitions so far. The 20-year-old continues to be a shining light for Manchester United. It's only a matter of time before he becomes one of the biggest attackers in world football.

The likes of Marcos Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and Amad Diallo are other attacking options the Red Devils can call upon. By the time these players finally gel together, opposition defenses will surely have a hard time facing them.

#4 Liverpool

Arguably the most rampant attacking team in world football right now

In Mohamed Salah, Liverpool have the best attacker in world football, judging by current form. The Egyptian reminded everyone of his class once again by becoming the first player to score a Premier League hat-trick at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Salah has been closely aided by his partners in crime, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. The trio have been firing on all cylinders since the campaign kicked off and already have 27 goals between them across all competitions.

Liverpool also have other decent options in the attack, including the likes of Divock Origi, Harvey Elliot, Takumi Minamino and Diogo Jota. Thanks to their efforts upfront, the Reds are the most prolific team in the Premier League at the moment, with 27 goals in nine games.

