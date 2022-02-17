Ranking 5 teams with most goals in Champions League round of 16

The Champions League has provided a lot of entertainment over the years. Top teams have scored in plenty and several of them have been stunning to look at for the fans.

There have been some fascinating fixtures that have not let us come down when it comes to the number of goals scored. Such matches make the tournament the beautiful competition it is.

The Champions League round of 16 brings lots of goals

The Champions League round of 16 always arrives after a significant break from the group stages. During this period, the domestic competition continues and thus the flow and rhythm of a team are quite different during the knockout phase.

Clubs have heaped on goals in the round of 16 and made life difficult for the opposition. On that note, let's take a look at the top teams who have scored the highest number of goals in the round of 16.

#5 Chelsea

Chelsea recently won the FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea made a name for themselves when they won the Champions League last season under new manager Thomas Tuchel. Not many expected the German manager to be this effective in such a short span of time.

Nevertheless, it was a moment for the Chelsea fans to behold. The Blues now face Lille in the round of 16 this season and it is going to be tricky. So far in the club's history, they have lost ten times in their last 16 fixtures.

B/R Football @brfootball



Champions League

UEFA Super Cup

Club World Cup One year and 17 days ago, Thomas Tuchel took charge of Chelsea. Since then:Champions LeagueUEFA Super CupClub World Cup One year and 17 days ago, Thomas Tuchel took charge of Chelsea. Since then:Champions League 🏆UEFA Super Cup 🏆Club World Cup 🏆 https://t.co/pALuhJiyif

The London club have scored 38 goals in the tournament's round of 16 matches to date. With a strong squad at their disposal, the goal count is likely to go up against Lille next week.

#4 Juventus

Juventus face Europa League Champions Villarreal in the round of 16

Not many teams are as unfortunate as Juventus have been in the 21st century. The Old Lady has failed to win the Champions League despite reaching three finals, two of which have come in the last decade.

Juventus are a massive force in the history of the tournament, having played 293 matches so far. The Serie A club have to date scored 469 goals, out of which 38 have come in the round of 16.

Iskander Geldiyev @Iskageldiyev 🪄 2 games 2 goals

• On his debut scores a beauty against Verona.

• Today scores a winner in Coppa Italia against Sassuolo in 88th minute

• 18 goals in Serie A

Huge threat for Villarreal in Champions League R16 Dušan Vlahovic is a game changer for Juventus🪄 2 games 2 goals• On his debut scores a beauty against Verona.• Today scores a winner in Coppa Italia against Sassuolo in 88th minute• 18 goals in Serie AHuge threat for Villarreal in Champions League R16 Dušan Vlahovic is a game changer for Juventus 🇷🇸🪄 2 games 2 goals• On his debut scores a beauty against Verona. • Today scores a winner in Coppa Italia against Sassuolo in 88th minute • 18 goals in Serie AHuge threat for Villarreal in Champions League R16 https://t.co/CO6xYKi1Qf

They now face Villarreal in their last 16 fixture and it is expected to be an interesting affair. Juventus aren't in the best form and will have to be sharp and clever to beat the Yellow Submarine.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Diptanil Roy