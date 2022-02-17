Ranking 5 teams with most goals in Champions League round of 16

The Champions League has provided a lot of entertainment over the years. Top teams have scored in plenty and several of them have been stunning to look at for the fans.
There have been some fascinating fixtures that have not let us come down when it comes to the number of goals scored. Such matches make the tournament the beautiful competition it is.
The Champions League round of 16 brings lots of goals
The Champions League round of 16 always arrives after a significant break from the group stages. During this period, the domestic competition continues and thus the flow and rhythm of a team are quite different during the knockout phase.
Clubs have heaped on goals in the round of 16 and made life difficult for the opposition. On that note, let's take a look at the top teams who have scored the highest number of goals in the round of 16.
#5 Chelsea
Chelsea made a name for themselves when they won the Champions League last season under new manager Thomas Tuchel. Not many expected the German manager to be this effective in such a short span of time.
Nevertheless, it was a moment for the Chelsea fans to behold. The Blues now face Lille in the round of 16 this season and it is going to be tricky. So far in the club's history, they have lost ten times in their last 16 fixtures.
The London club have scored 38 goals in the tournament's round of 16 matches to date. With a strong squad at their disposal, the goal count is likely to go up against Lille next week.
#4 Juventus
Not many teams are as unfortunate as Juventus have been in the 21st century. The Old Lady has failed to win the Champions League despite reaching three finals, two of which have come in the last decade.
Juventus are a massive force in the history of the tournament, having played 293 matches so far. The Serie A club have to date scored 469 goals, out of which 38 have come in the round of 16.
They now face Villarreal in their last 16 fixture and it is expected to be an interesting affair. Juventus aren't in the best form and will have to be sharp and clever to beat the Yellow Submarine.