Ranking the 5 most unexpected transfers this year (2021)

Transfer windows have built a notorious reputation for delivering the unexpected.

While we have seen several unpredictable moves go through in the past, this summer's window was head and shoulders above the rest. Football viewers were subjected to surprise after surprise as several players proceeded to sign completely unexpected deals.

All of the world's top clubs got in on the act, signing at least one player to strengthen their squads. Let's take a look at the top five unexpected deals from this transfer window.

#5 Raphael Varane | Real Madrid to Manchester United

Manchester United v Villarreal CF: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Raphael Varane joined Manchester United in a deal that was completely unexpected.

The Frenchman was a key figure for Real Madrid, lining up in defense for the best part of 10 years. A world-class defender, Varane enjoyed great success with Los Blancos.

Varane won three La Liga titles, as well as four UEFA Champions League titles during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. Although Varane was linked with many clubs, it seemed logical that Real Madrid would not sell both their starting center-backs in the same window.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Raphaël Varane to Manchester United, here we go! 🔴 #MUFC Agreement almost done between Man Utd and Real Madrid, just final details to be completed and then paperworks time. It’s a “matter of hours or days”. Here-we-go. 🇫🇷Varane has a total agreement on personal terms too. 🤝 Raphaël Varane to Manchester United, here we go! 🔴 #MUFCAgreement almost done between Man Utd and Real Madrid, just final details to be completed and then paperworks time. It’s a “matter of hours or days”. Here-we-go. 🇫🇷Varane has a total agreement on personal terms too. 🤝

Ultimately, Manchester United made a move for the 28-year-old and saw their offer accepted by Real Madrid. Varane made his debut for the Red Devils in August against Wolves and even bagged an assist on the day.

SPORTbible @sportbible Jadon Sancho = ✅

Raphael Varane = 🔜Manchester United aren't messing about this transfer window 🔥 Jadon Sancho = ✅

Raphael Varane = 🔜Manchester United aren't messing about this transfer window 🔥 https://t.co/HzmYG5EyS8

Manchester United seem to have finally found the perfect partner for Harry Maguire in defense. With Varane bringing vast experience and a brilliant set of skills, United looks well-armed to win some silverware this season.

#4 Romelu Lukaku | Inter Milan to Chelsea

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Another shock deal from this summer's window was the return of Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge.

Having just won the Scudetto, it seemed almost impossible that Inter Milan would sell their attacking spearhead. Lukaku looked increasingly committed to a future in Italy before Chelsea came knocking for the Belgian.

Lukaku is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the world. Displaying incredible strength and power, he possesses a widely coveted skill set. He was instrumental in Inter Milan's title-winning run the previous season as well.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK The door has been opened for Romelu Lukaku to sign for Chelsea as Antonio Conte prepares to quit Inter Milan.

The Italian manager has met with key officials at the club as the transfer window prepares to start this summer. The door has been opened for Romelu Lukaku to sign for Chelsea as Antonio Conte prepares to quit Inter Milan.

The Italian manager has met with key officials at the club as the transfer window prepares to start this summer. https://t.co/2LUraZg35x

Antonio Conte's departure seemingly swayed the Belgian's mind to pursue other options. Lukaku is no stranger to England: he has played for Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea in the past, even representing Manchester United for two years.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, confirmed and here we go! The agreement is set to be completed after further talks. €115m to Inter and no players included. Paperworks to be signed once details are fixed. 🔵🤝 #CFC Lukaku will sign a long-term contract for €12m + add ons. 🇧🇪 #Chelsea Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, confirmed and here we go! The agreement is set to be completed after further talks. €115m to Inter and no players included. Paperworks to be signed once details are fixed. 🔵🤝 #CFCLukaku will sign a long-term contract for €12m + add ons. 🇧🇪 #Chelsea https://t.co/N47ksuRGpM

Lukaku has started decently for the Blues. He has already scored three goals in six Premier League appearances, as well as one goal in two UEFA Champions League appearances. Only time will tell how successful his second stint with Chelsea will be.

