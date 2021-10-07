Ranking the 5 most unexpected transfers this year (2021)

Transfer windows have built a notorious reputation for delivering the unexpected.
While we have seen several unpredictable moves go through in the past, this summer's window was head and shoulders above the rest. Football viewers were subjected to surprise after surprise as several players proceeded to sign completely unexpected deals.
All of the world's top clubs got in on the act, signing at least one player to strengthen their squads. Let's take a look at the top five unexpected deals from this transfer window.
#5 Raphael Varane | Real Madrid to Manchester United
Raphael Varane joined Manchester United in a deal that was completely unexpected.
The Frenchman was a key figure for Real Madrid, lining up in defense for the best part of 10 years. A world-class defender, Varane enjoyed great success with Los Blancos.
Varane won three La Liga titles, as well as four UEFA Champions League titles during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu. Although Varane was linked with many clubs, it seemed logical that Real Madrid would not sell both their starting center-backs in the same window.
Ultimately, Manchester United made a move for the 28-year-old and saw their offer accepted by Real Madrid. Varane made his debut for the Red Devils in August against Wolves and even bagged an assist on the day.
Manchester United seem to have finally found the perfect partner for Harry Maguire in defense. With Varane bringing vast experience and a brilliant set of skills, United looks well-armed to win some silverware this season.
#4 Romelu Lukaku | Inter Milan to Chelsea
Another shock deal from this summer's window was the return of Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge.
Having just won the Scudetto, it seemed almost impossible that Inter Milan would sell their attacking spearhead. Lukaku looked increasingly committed to a future in Italy before Chelsea came knocking for the Belgian.
Lukaku is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the world. Displaying incredible strength and power, he possesses a widely coveted skill set. He was instrumental in Inter Milan's title-winning run the previous season as well.
Antonio Conte's departure seemingly swayed the Belgian's mind to pursue other options. Lukaku is no stranger to England: he has played for Everton, West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea in the past, even representing Manchester United for two years.
Lukaku has started decently for the Blues. He has already scored three goals in six Premier League appearances, as well as one goal in two UEFA Champions League appearances. Only time will tell how successful his second stint with Chelsea will be.