Ranking the 5 most valuable French players in the Premier League currently

The Premier League belongs to an exclusive class when it comes to attracting elite footballers - thanks to its incredible quality and massive popularity worldwide. It is no surprise that the division houses some of the most valuable players in the football world, which explains how much effort EPL clubs are making towards success.

It goes without saying that many footballers from different parts of the world are making names for themselves in the English top flight. However, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say French players have a special place in this regard as they've been one of the standout sets of foreign players in the division throughout its history.

From switching to the Premier League on gargantuan fees to impressing in the division and in turn raising their market value, these players have done quite well. That said, let's quickly take a look at the five most valuable French players in the English top flight right now. They are as follows:

Note: All transfer figures are provided by Transfermarkt.

#5 Allan Saint-Maximin - Newcastle United (€32 million)

The attacker is on the radar of multiple clubs at the moment

Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin occupies fifth position on the list of the most valuable French players in the Premier League at the moment.

The 25-year-old joined the Magpies from Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice in the summer of 2019 in a transfer worth €18 million. He's seen his market value skyrocket following a couple of promising seasons in England.

As it stands, Allan Saint-Maximin's market value is worth €32 million. According to rumors, a couple of Premier League outfits, including Chelsea and Everton, are interested in signing the attacker. Newcastle, however, won't be under pressure to sell him as he is under contract until the summer of 2026.

#4 Wesley Fofana - Leicester City (€40 million)

The defender has spemt the last couple of months on the sidelines

The Frenchman's market value has risen by €5 million since leaving Ligue 1 for the Premier League in the summer of 2020. He joined Leicester City back then for €35 million and is now worth €40 million.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



talksport.com/football/10663… Wesley Fofana marked his return from injury with a goal in Leicester's #UECL win over Rennes #LCFC Wesley Fofana marked his return from injury with a goal in Leicester's #UECL win over Rennes #LCFC talksport.com/football/10663…

Fofana is gradually pushing his career to the next level. The defender had a decent outing with the Foxes last season, making 42 appearances across all competitions. Unfortunately, a long-term injury he picked up last summer has disrupted his progress.

He was forced to spend a whopping 223 days on the doctor's table, missing 43 games between August 2021 and March 2022. He made his highly anticipated return to the team last week, featuring in the UEFA Conference League clash with Rennes.

#3 N'Golo Kante - Chelsea (€50 million)

N'Golo Kante in action for Chelsea

It comes as no surprise to find N'Golo Kante on this list. The Frenchman is without a doubt one of the finest players in his position in the Premier League at the moment. As it stands, Kante has a market value of €50 million, making him the third most valuable French player in the English top flight.

It is quite remarkable how far the defensive midfielder has come since moving to the division in the summer of 2015. He joined Leicester City from Caen in a transfer worth just €9 million, helping the Foxes claim the Premier League title in his first season in England before joining Chelsea a year later.

So far, he's made 249 appearances for the Blues across all competitions, recording 13 goals and 14 assists to his name. His current contract with the Londoners runs until the end of the next campaign.

#2 Paul Pogba - Manchester United (€55 million)

Pogba's market value has dropped significantly in recent years

The Frenchman became the most expensive player in football history when he left Juventus to seal a return to Manchester United in the summer of 2016. His transfer cost the Red Devils a whopping €105 million. That figure has been surpassed by other transfers in recent years, though.

GOAL @goal Does Paul Pogba need to leave Man Utd? Does Paul Pogba need to leave Man Utd? 😩 https://t.co/wsvxUsqaSg

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba's market value has been on a decline over the last couple of seasons. Right now, he's worth just €55 million, a whopping €40 million below what Manchester United coughed out to secure his signature.

Despite the fall in his market value, the midfielder still occupies the second spot on the list of the most valuable French players in the Premier League right now. There's, however, uncertainty over his continuity at Old Trafford, with rumors linking him with a potential departure in the summer once his contract runs out.

#1 Raphael Varane - Manchester United (€65 million)

The 28-year-old joined Manchester United for €40 million last summer

The centre-back is currently the most valuable French footballer in the Premier League, with a market value of €65 million. That's quite impressive, recalling that he had just joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in a transfer worth €40 million last summer.

Since switching to Old Trafford, Raphael Varane has made 24 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, recording one assist to his name. It remains to be seen how his market value will adjust in the next couple of years, especially with his injury troubles this season.

Edited by Parimal