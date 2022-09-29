Ranking the 5 most valuable left-backs in the world right now (September 2022)

Succeeding as a modern-day left-back is a rather tall order. They are required to be quick, tireless, and, most importantly, versatile.

Depending on the system, they might be asked to play higher up the pitch or on the left side of a back three. When pushing forward, they must show the intelligence to beat dogged defenders. When sitting deeper, they have to be solid enough to get the better of world-class attackers.

It is not easy to find a left-back that ticks all the boxes, which is why clubs are required to shell out big bucks to get their man. Today, we will take a look at five in-form left-backs with the highest sticker price.

Here are the five most valuable left-backs in world football right now:

#5 Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain) — €50 million

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

French champions Paris Saint-Germain permanently signed €50 million-rated left-back Nuno Mendes earlier this summer. PSG initially got him on a season-long loan from Sporting CP last season, holding the option of making his stay permanent at the end of the season. The Portuguese left-back dazzled the PSG hierarchy in his debut season, prompting the club to sign him permanently for a €38 million fee.

Unlike many of his peers, Mendes does not prioritize attack over defense or vice versa. He is a pacey, creative full-back who doubles up as a reliable defender, rarely committing errors at the back. His crossing ability is impressive, he is a good dribbler, and knows how to find the back of the net as well.

Since joining PSG, Mendes has featured in 48 games across competitions, recording one goal and four assists. His current contract with the French outfit runs out in June 2026.

#4 Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) — €55 million

Chelsea FC v West Ham United - Premier League

Barcelona academy graduate Marc Cucurella became the most expensive left-back in history when Premier League giants Chelsea splurged €65.3 million to sign him earlier this summer. The Spain international agreed a six-year deal with the west Londoners.

Valued at €55 million, Cucurella might take a while to justify his exorbitant price tag, but he has enjoyed an encouraging start to life at Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard made his full debut in a high-octane Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on August 14. He marked the occasion with an assist, helping the Pensioners to a 2-2 draw.

Current Chelsea coach Graham Potter, who coached Cucurella at Brighton & Hove Albion last season, is well aware of his skill set and will look to make full use of it. Cucurella, too, is fully accustomed to Potter’s style of play and could emerge as one of the leaders at the back.

#3 Theo Hernandez (AC Milan) — €55 million

Atalanta BC v AC Milan - Serie A

Known for his raw pace and endless stamina, AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez is a force of nature. Rated at €55 million, the former Real Madrid man is not only great at going on the offense but is also quite responsible when it comes to fulfilling defensive chores.

Hernandez signed for AC Milan for a €20 million fee in July 2019. The full-back, who failed to dethrone an aging Marcelo at Real Madrid, has since grown into a rather capable left-back, pitching in with important performances more often than not.

Over the last three seasons, Hernandez has played 131 matches for AC Milan, scoring 21 goals and claiming 25 assists. Hernandez played a crucial role in Milan’s Serie A title win in the 2021-22 season, pitching in with five goals and six assists in 32 league games.

Hernandez, who signed a contract extension in February 2022, will see his deal expire in June 2026.

#2 Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) — €65 million

Liverpool FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Six-time European champions Liverpool are blessed when it comes to full-backs, having €80 million-rated Trent Alexander-Arnold on one flank and €65 million-man Andrew Robertson on the other. Together, they form arguably the most formidable full-back pairing, tearing defenses open effortlessly with their brilliant link-up play and distribution.

Scotland international Robertson joined the Reds for a €9 million fee from fellow Premier League outfit Hull City in the summer of 2017. He has since established himself as a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s team, producing one impressive performance after another.

Over the last five seasons, Robertson has taken part in 235 matches for the Merseysiders in all competitions. Robertson, whose contract expires in June 2025, has scored eight goals and provided 55 assists, emerging as one of the most effective left-backs in the world.

#1 Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) — €70 million

FC Augsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

With an eye-watering €70 million valuation, Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies is the most valuable left-back in the world right now. Considering he is only 21 years old, the Canadian international has the chance to take his valuation to a whopping nine digits in the coming years.

Davies, who joined the Bavarian outfit from Vancouver for a mere €10 million fee in January 2019, is a coach’s dream. Naturally a left-back, Davies can also play higher up the pitch, work tirelessly, put delicious crosses into the box, and score valuable goals from time to time.

Since joining the club in 2019, Davies has featured in 125 games for Bayern across competitions, scoring five goals and providing 20 assists. He has already bagged four Bundesliga titles and a Champions League trophy as a Bayern player, amongst other honors. His contract with the Germans expires in June 2025.

