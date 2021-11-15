Ranking the 5 worst managers in Barcelona history

Barcelona recently announced the appointment of their former player Xavi as their new manager till 2024. They did so by replacing one of their own in Ronald Koeman, who, like Xavi, donned the colours of the Blaugrana during a six-season spell.

Since Pep Guardiola parted ways with Barcelona in the summer of 2012, the club has failed to find a suitable replacement for the Spaniard. Guardiola arguably assembled the greatest team of the 21st century, leading Barcelona to a sextuple of titles in 2009. In the process, Barcelona became the first European club to do so.

Since then, Barcelona have appointed nine different managers, but have failed to find a long-term replacement. In Xavi, the Blaugrana might have finally found their man.

On that note, here's a look at arguably the five worst managers in Barcelona's history.

#5 Radomir Antic

Radomir Antic was Barcelona manager for a four-month spell.

Radomir Antic was appointed Barcelona manager for a brief four-month spell just before the appointment of Frank Rijkaard.

Although it may be unfair to judge Antic over a four-month-long tenure, he had a dismal record as Barcelona manager. The former Yugoslavian international had the worst win percentage (50%) by any Barcelona manager to have overseen at least five games this century.

Antic was appointed Barcelona manager midway through the 2003-04 season, with the club placed 15th in the La Liga table. Unsurprisingly, Antic failed to win a trophy during his managerial career at Camp Nou. He was replaced by the legendary Frank Rijkaard at the end of the season.

During his 24-match tenure as Barcelona manager, Antic won 12 games, drew eight and lost four.

#4 Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman was recently sacked by Barcelona.

The recently sacked Ronald Koeman left Barcelona as the manager with the worst winning record in almost two decades.

The Dutchman took over the reins at Camp Nou in the summer of 2020 from Quique Setien, with the club in tatters both on and off the pitch. Koeman undertook the unenviable job of reviving Barcelona amid a financial crisis, and had to deal with an unhappy Lionel Messi too. The Argentine had handed in a transfer request ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Koeman did a decent job of steadying the ship, but Messi's departure in the summer of 2021 exposed the underbelly of Barcelona's financial mess. The Dutchman could never really keep his squad united and happy following their star's departure, and inevitably faced the sack.

During his 14-month tenure at the club, Koeman became the second Barcelona manager in history to lose his first three Clasicos. The Dutchman had a low win percentage of 58% - the lowest since Radomir Antic in the 2002-03 season.

Koeman departed Barcelona with a record of 39 wins, 12 draws and 16 defeats from 67 matches in charge.

