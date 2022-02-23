Ranking the 5 youngest goalscorers in Arsenal history

Without a shred of doubt, Arsenal have had a great deal of pedigree in the history of English football. The North London club has won 14 FA Cups and three Premier League titles (since its rebranding). Traditionally, Arsenal are one of the biggest clubs in England due to their impressive trophy haul.

Arsenal have a history of trusting youngsters to play for them

Even when the stakes are high, Arsenal have shown that they do not shy away from playing young players in their first team. A young Jack Wilshere was trusted by Arsene Wenger in 2010 against the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta against Barcelona in the Champions League. Over the years, several other players have also made their mark at the club from a tender age.

Without further ado, here is a list of the five youngest goalscorers in Arsenal's history:

#5 Aaron Ramsey (17 years, 9 months and 25 days)

Aaron Ramsey in action against Wigan Athletic

Welsh prodigy Aaron Ramsey joined Arsenal from Cardiff City in June 2008 for £5 million. Ramsey was coveted by a good number of clubs, but personal contact between Arsene Wenger and his family swayed him to join the Gunners.

He was thrust into the first-team immediately and made his debut in August 2008 against FC Twente in a UEFA Champions League Qualifier. The midfield prodigy scored his first goal for the club two months later, in the Champions League.

He came on as a substitute for Abou Diaby and registered his name on the scoresheet, scoring Arsenal's fifth goal in a 5-2 win over Fenerbahce. The Welshman was 17 years, nine months and 25 days old when he scored the goal.

Ramsey went on to make 369 appearances for the Gunners. He won the FA Cup on three occasions before leaving the club for free in 2019 to join Juventus. He currently plays for Scottish champions Rangers on loan from Juventus.

#4 Arturo Lupoli (17 years, 4 months and 16 days)

Carling Cup: Arturo Lupoli in action

Arsenal signed Italian teenager Arturo Lupoli after he had impressed as a youth team player for Parma, scoring 45 goals in 22 games. He immediately joined up with the youth team at the club after his arrival.

Lupoli made his debut for Arsenal in a Carling Cup match against Manchester City on the 27th of October 2004. He scored his first goals for the club in the next round of the same competition against Everton on November 9th, finding the net twice in a 3-1 win. Lupoli was 17 years, four months and 16 days old at the time of his first goal for the club.

Jamie Sanderson ⚡ @Sanderson Arturo Lupoli: "My favourite goal ever? My first game at Highbury. Arsenal 3-1 Everton. Two great goals!". Arturo Lupoli: "My favourite goal ever? My first game at Highbury. Arsenal 3-1 Everton. Two great goals!".

Lupoli appeared only seven more times for the club before he was shipped out to Derby County on a season-long loan. The Italian striker moved to Fiorentina in 2007 once his contract at Highbury expired. He currently plays for Borgo San Donnino in Serie D.

