Ranking the 6 best transfers in the January transfer window

The recently-shut January transfer window awarded fans with an abundance of twists and turns. English clubs, as usual, were at the forefront of the show, spending over €884 million on 52 permanent transfers in the January transfer window (disclosed fees only). In addition, there were plenty of lucrative loan transfers, which could very well turn out to be game-changers.

Today, we will take a look at six transfers, both permanent and loan, that stole the show in the January transfer window. Unsurprisingly, English clubs were involved in each and every one of them.

Now, without further ado, let’s get to it!

#6 Marcel Sabitzer to Manchester United

FC Bayern München v Viktoria Plzen: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Out of the blue, Manchester United dropped a deadline-day announcement (31 January), confirming they had signed Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich. The announcement came soon after Christian Eriksen’s ankle injury was confirmed. The Danish midfielder could remain sidelined until late April or early May.

Eriksen has thus far been in charge of controlling the game’s tempo, carrying the ball forward, and looking for openings in key areas. With him ruled out for a prolonged stretch, Sabitzer could step into his shoes. The Austrian central midfielder has a commanding presence in midfield, is a great distributor, and can do plenty of damage further up the pitch.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Sabitzer: “I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad. I am excited to start with my new team-mates and manager”. Official, completed. Marcel Sabitzer joins Manchester United on loan from BayernSabitzer: “I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad. I am excited to start with my new team-mates and manager”. Official, completed. Marcel Sabitzer joins Manchester United on loan from Bayern 🚨🔴 #MUFCSabitzer: “I feel that I am at my peak as a player, and that I can contribute a lot of experience and energy to the squad. I am excited to start with my new team-mates and manager”. https://t.co/wItg8idgH1

Sabitzer had fallen down the pecking order at Bayern Munich prior to his loan move and should be eager to prove his mettle at United. If he fits into Erik ten Hag’s plan, a permanent transfer in the summer could be on the cards.

Sabitzer, 28, has featured in 24 games for Bayern Munich this season in all competitions, scoring once and claiming an assist.

#5 Jorginho to Arsenal

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Premier League leaders Arsenal pursued Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo for the entirety of the January transfer window. When it became clear that the transfer would not pan out, Arsenal turned to Chelsea and signed their star midfielder Jorginho for a mere €11.3 million fee. He has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract with the Gunners.

Jorginho, who won the UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea, is a much-needed addition to Arsenal’s understaffed midfield. With Mohamed Elneny out with a knee injury, Arsenal did not have anyone to cover Thomas Partey. While Jorginho is not as physical as Partey, he can certainly fill in for him when needed. The Italian, who won the UEFA Player of the Year in 2021, would also allow Mikel Arteta to be more experimental with his lineup.

Jorginho, 31, has played 25 games in the 2022-23 season across competitions, scoring thrice.

#4 Leandro Trossard to Arsenal

Manchester City v Arsenal: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Having lost Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea, Arsenal swiftly completed the signing of Leandro Trossard from Brighton & Hove Albion. The transfer cost Arsenal a mere €24 million, making it quite a bargain.

Trossard has all it takes to keep Arsenal’s first-choice left-winger Gabriel Martinelli on his toes. He is quick off the block, combines well with teammates, and knows how to put in a shift. Every potential Premier League champion requires a deep squad, and Trossard’s addition is a testament to Arsenal’s ambitions this season.

The 28-year-old Belgian winger has featured in 17 Premier League games this season, scoring seven times and providing three assists. His contract with the Gunners runs until June 2026.

#3 Keylor Navas to Nottingham Forest

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest confirmed the loan transfer of Keylor Navas in the final hours of deadline day. On loan from Paris Saint-Germain, the legendary Costa Rican keeper will spend the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign at Nottingham.

Navas, upon losing his place to Gianluigi Donnarumma at PSG, had been pushing for a move for a while. PSG and Nottingham negotiated over the final hours of deadline day to find an agreement for the former Real Madrid superstar.

Before joining PSG and winning two Ligue 1 titles, Navas spent five trophy-laden years at Real Madrid. Playing for the All Whites, Navas won three consecutive Champions League trophies and a La Liga title, amongst other honors.

The 36-year-old may not be in his prime, but his leadership and top-level experience could help 13th-placed Nottingham finish inside the first half of the Premier League table.

#2 Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea

Argentina v France: Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Following a prolonged spell of negotiation, Chelsea finally convinced Benfica to let go of their superstar midfielder Enzo Fernandez on deadline day. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has joined the Blues for a whopping €121 million fee, becoming the most expensive transfer in Premier League history. The 21-year-old midfielder is now contractually tied to the Blues until June 2031.

Fernandez has all the qualities required to thrive at Chelsea. The Argentinian, who scored once and claimed an assist in seven games at the Qatar World Cup, is a versatile, trigger-happy central midfielder, with an insatiable desire to win. He is an excellent passer, reads the game superbly, and has a knack for carving open defenses with slide-rule passes.

In the first half of the 2022-23 season, Fernandez featured in 29 matches for Benfica, scoring four times and claiming seven assists across competitions.

#1 Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich

Manchester City v Brentford FC - Premier League

Widely hailed as one of the best fullbacks in the world, Joao Cancelo shocked the world by joining Bayern Munich on loan from Manchester City. The Portugal star loan contract also includes a €70 million purchase clause, but it is not mandatory. According to multiple sources, his poor relationship with City boss Pep Guardiola and his staff was the reason for his shocking departure.

In Cancelo, Bayern Munich are getting a versatile fullback who can play on either side of the defense. The Portuguese, who has won two Premier League titles, is an excellent crosser, knows how to put his foot through the ball, and possesses commendable vision. If Julian Nagelsmann manages to fit him into his system, Cancelo could prove to be one of the best transfers of the season.

Cancelo took part in 26 games for City in the first half of the 2022-23 season, scoring twice and providing five assists.

