Ranking 7 best defensive midfielders in the Premier League last season based on ratings (2021/22)

The 2021/22 Premier League season saw many players perform to their potential across the pitch.

As is often the case, the contributions of defensive midfielders went unnoticed on occasions. But some stood out thanks to their performances in the center of the park and really hit their peak on a consistent basis last season.

Defensive midfielders are at the heart of any side, especially in the modern iteration of football. Their ability to dictate play, coupled with their diligence to protect the backline, makes them irreplaceable cogs in their respective teams. A few of them displayed the same week in, week out in the Premier League last season.

On that note, let's take a look at the seven best defensive midfielders from the 2021-22 Premier League season:

#7 Yves Bissouma - 6.99/10

Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League

Yves Bissouma has been at the center of everything good that Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion have achieved over the last couple of years.

The Mali midfielder's physique and ability to bully opponents has been quite underrated. He has consistently put up sensational performances against the top six clubs in the Premier League.

Bissouma was just as good last season as he was in the 90th percentile of completing dribbles and passes amongst midfielders of a similar ilk in Europe. Thanks to his exploits, Brighton sealed their highest ever Premier League finish, ending the 2021-22 season in ninth place.

Given his quality, it came as no surprise that Tottenham Hotspur jumped at the chance to land his signature this summer. The African ace will play for Antonio Conte's side next season, thanks to his outstanding performances last season for the Seagulls.

#6 N'Golo Kante - 7/10

Chelsea v Leicester City - Premier League

N'Golo Kante had a rather injury-ridden campaign with Chelsea last season. But the Frenchman still managed to score two goals and provide four assists in 26 league appearances.

However, he is worth so much more than just those numbers to the Blues. Kante's work-rate and tenacity has lessened as compared to previous years, which is understandable as he turned 31 this year. But despite his aging body, the former Leicester City ace is still better than most players on the pitch.

Kante's energy levels in the second half of the campaign ensured that Chelsea didn't slip from third place in the league. Although his performances may dip on occasion, few will rule out the Frenchman's importance to the teams he plays for.

#5 Fabinho - 7/10

Liverpool v Villarreal Semi Final Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Fabinho played his heart out for Liverpool last season and was part of a side that came close to winning every possible competition. Although the Reds came away with only two domestic cups in the end, it was still an incredible campaign.

While several players deserves applause for this feat, few made as big a difference as Fabinho did. The Brazilian midfielder is irreplaceable in Jurgen Klopp's system, as he proved so impeccably on numerous occasions last season.

Since the Liverpool defense holds a high line against nearly every opposition, Fabinho's ability to mop up behind the backline had to be top-notch. He delivered repeatedly, in addition to scoring five goals and providing one assist in 29 Premier League appearances as well.

The South American ace has gone from strength to strength every year at Anfield and will look to continue his upward trajectory next season as well.

#4 Christian Norgaard - 7/10

Southampton v Brentford - Premier League

Brentford were bound to be the surprise package last season following their promotion to the Premier League after 74 years. Thomas Frank's men impressed critics and fans as they finished only five points off the top half of the table.

It was a convincing effort by the entire team but some players deserved special recognition, with Christian Norgaard topping that category. Playing in front of a three-man backline has its challenges but the Danish ace performed his duties brilliantly.

The 28-year-old star scored three goals and provided four assists in 35 league appearances. A more impressive accomplishment was that he was in the 99th percentile of tackle completion amongst players in a similar role in Europe last season. Norgaard was also in the 90th percentile with respect to interceptions.

Brentford, who are a data-driven club, will certainly be pleased with their defensive midfielder's numbers from last season and will hope he builds on them next term.

#3 Declan Rice - 7.1/10

Olympique Lyon v West Ham United: Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

Declan Rice was at his very best last season, courtesy of which his value and reputation are rising, with several clubs keen to sign him. However, West Ham United will be reluctant to let him go, especially after his performances for the club last season.

Quite a behemoth in front of the backline, Rice is at the apex of everything good the Hammers put together. He is heavily involved in their build-up play and is the first man to stop counter-attacks and sniff out danger while his team is holding a low block.

Rice scored once and provided four assists in 36 league appearances last season. Moreover, he was also in the 90th percentile of midfielders in terms of progressive carries and interceptions.

One of the best defensive midfielders in the world at the moment, Rice has a bright future ahead of him if he continues to perform like he did last season.

#2 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg - 7.16/10

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Pierre Emile Hojbjerg has been one of the top players at Tottenham Hotspur since arriving at the club in the summer of 2021. The Danish star has proved his worth in north London after impressing for a number of years at Southampton.

Last season was just another example of Hojbjerg's abilities. He scored twice and assisted two goals in 36 league appearances, and his performances defensively were excellent, especially against the top sides.

Hojbjerg's ability to run non-stop, coupled with his desire to do the dirty work, makes him an invaluable asset under Antonio Conte. He is bound to be an integral part of the side next season too and could improve even further under the Italian tactician.

#1 Rodri - 7.44/10

Manchester City v Newcastle United - Premier League

Rodri was by far the most outstanding defensive midfielder in the Premier League last season. The Spaniard played a crucial role in Manchester City's title triumph from the start of the campaign right until the end.

Pep Guardiola's side often hold possession for long periods in the game and this is only possible because of how Rodri orchestrates the entire system. His ability to pass between the lines or lob the ball over the last opposition defender is second to none.

On top of this, Rodri also excelled in front of goal. He netted seven times in 33 Premier League appearances, including the all-important equalizer against Aston Villa on the final day of the season.

One of the finest examples of a modern day defensive midfielder, Rodri, who is just 25, is only bound to get better in the coming years.

