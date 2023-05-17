Ranking all 9 of Manchester United's signings from the 2022-23 season

In April last year it was announced that Erik ten Hag would take over as manager of Manchester United at the end of the 2021-22 season. In his first season, United sit in the top four, have won the Carabao Cup and play Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Overall, it has been a fairly successful first season for Ten Hag. The new manager has brought nine new faces through the door throughout this season. So, how do they rank? Let's dive into each new signings performances.

#9 Jack Butland

Jack Butland was signed on loan from fellow Premier League club Crystal Palace. The goalkeeper was signed as a back-up to current United number one David de Gea.

The Englishman is yet to make an appearance for United, but Ten Hag stressed the importance of signing an experienced back-up. He suggested that not doing so risked "killing" United's season in an interview on the official United website.

#8 Martin Dubravka

Martin Dubravka was the original loan choice for the back-up goalkeeper. Dubravka made two appearences for United; both in the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa and Burnley. United won both those games and went on to receive a Carabao Cup medal.

Dubravka was recalled by his parent club Newcastle United when the January transfer window opened. Newcastle manager Eddie Howe revealed Dubravka asked to be recalled.

#7 Wout Weghorst

Wout Weghorst arrived on loan to United in the January transfer window as they looked to improve their striker options. Anthony Martial, the current number nine, has had his issues with injuries throughout the season.

Weghorst has played 15 Premier League games and is yet to score a goal in the competition. However, he has scored once in the Europa league and the Carabao Cup.

The Dutch striker has been praised for his work rate, but has left a lot to be desired in front of goal. Ten Hag even defended Weghorst's lack of goals, saying he was making others around him better.

#6 Marcel Sabitzer

Marcel Sabitzer arrived on loan from Bayern Munich in January after Christian Eriksen was ruled out for a number of weeks due to injury. It was seen by many as a panic signing near the end of the window.

Since then he has featured 18 times for United in all competitions, scoring three goals. The midfielder has been a decent squad player and has provided another option for Ten Hag as United played in four competitions.

#5 Tyrell Malacia

Tyrell Malacia arrived from Feyenoord for a reported £15m. The left-back has featured a good amount for United, playing 37 games in all competitions.

He has been in and out of the side with Luke Shaw performing well at left-back this season. Malacia is only 23 years old and has shown signs of promise for United this season and still has years ahead of him.

At £15m, Malacia has proven to be a good bit of business for United when you look at his age and how much he has featured this season.

#4 Antony

Antony was United's most expensive signing this window; they splashed a reported £85m on the Brazillian winger. Ten Hag had Antony at Ajax and the new manager seemed desperate to reunited.

With a large transfer fee Antony has had some criticism but ten Hag has continued to back him. Antony has appeared 42 times over the four competitions, scoring on eight occasions.

He came for a lot of money, but Antony is only 23 years old and has shown some quality throughout this season. And cleary Ten Hag sees real ability in him, so there is still time for Antony to shine at United.

#3 Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen returned to the Premier League last season with a short-term deal at Brentford. He impressed during his time there and when his contract expired at the end of the season United picked him up for free.

He has proved a great signing for United, especially for free. The Danish midfielder has played 40 times this season, pitching in with nine assists. He picked up an injury which meant he missed the Carabao Cup final. But will be hoping to play in the FA Cup final against Manchester City in early June.

#2 Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez is another player that Ten Hag had at Ajax and took with him to United. The club paid a reported £45m for the central defender who has appeared 45 times in all competitions this season.

At just 5'9 many wrote off Martinez as too small to play in the Premier League. However, he has proved that wrong as he has been one of the stand out central defenders in the league.

United have kept 16 clean sheets in the Premier League this season. This number confirms David de Gea will be winning the Golden Glove this season. Martinez has been a huge reason why United have kept as many clean sheets as they have.

A left-footed central defender is hard to come by. This along with Martinez's aggression, ability to read the game, and ball playing abilities make him a central defender for the future at United.

#1 Casemiro

Casemiro joined United for a reported £60m after just winning his fifth Champions League with Real Madrid. It seemed the perfect fit for United as they were desperate for a defensive midfielder, and Casemiro is one of the best around.

Although it is a large fee for a then-30 year old, the impact Casemiro has had is worth the fee. Despite missing a number of games through suspension as he has been sent off twice in the league he has been a huge success at United.

When he came in United looked a completely different side. Many United fans would suggest he has been a major reason why ten Hag's first season has been as successful as it has.

