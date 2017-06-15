Ranking all of Manchester United's summer transfer targets

Manchester United have been linked with quite a few players already, but who is the best of the lot?

Perisic was a consistent player for an inconsistent Inter side

Manchester United will be looking to blow the other Premier League clubs away in this summer transfer window and gain the services of some of the world’s best players. A number nine will be on the top of their wish list, having decided not to keep Zlatan Ibrahimovic beyond his one-year contract.

The Red Devils have good money to spend and also have numerous transfer targets in other positions other than a centre-forward for the transfer window. Despite winning two trophies last season, in their first season under Jose Mourinho, their league campaign was hugely disappointing.

This summer, with a few arrivals, the club will want to challenge for the Premier League once again next season.

Here we rank Manchester United’s transfer targets:

#5 Ivan Perisic – Inter Milan

Ivan Perisic seems to be a player who would suit Jose Mourinho’s style of play very well due to his hard working and natural abilities. The 28-year-old Croatian operates on the left-wing for Inter Milan currently and would fit in perfectly in Manchester with Mourinho finding it hard to play somebody there from his current squad.

Perisic scored 11 goals and mustered eight assists for his team-mates last season, which was a respectable amount for an Inter side that struggled for a major part of the season. He is clearly an extremely talented player and it seems Mourinho has noticed that, deciding to sign a player based on his work rate rather than just ability.

However, because Perisic is not particularly a fan-favourite and despite possessing a lot of flair, he is ranked fifth on the list when it comes to Manchester United’s transfer targets this summer.