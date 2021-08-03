Ranking Massimiliano Allegri's 5 Serie A titles with Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri has returned to management after a two-year absence. Following a disappointing season under Andrea Pirlo, the Juventus hierarchy decided to relieve the club legend of his duties. As the manager of a club which had dominated the domestic league, a fourth place finish simply wasn't sufficient. Maurizio Sarri, his predecessor, was sacked despite winning the league. This forced the Bianconeri board to look elsewhere, and they decided to rehire Allegri, who left the same role in 2019. The 53-year-old Italian won the league title every season when he was at the helm.

The return - Allegri to bring back the glory days at Juventus?

Massimiliano Allegri has been brought back to Juventus with one clear goal: to bring the Scudetto back to Turin. Antonio Conte led Inter Milan to their first league title in over a decade and Juventus were clearly off the pace over the course of the season. Hence, the bold move to get rid of Pirlo and re-hire Allegri is a clear sign that success has to be brought back instantly. Who better to rebuild the squad than the manager who won the title every single year in the half decade he was at the club? This article looks back at the five Serie A titles that Allegri won with Juventus, ranking them in order considering domination as well as the ability to fend off competition.

#5 2016-17 season (91 points)

Juventus v FC Crotone - Serie A

First up is the 2016-17 season, where Juventus managed to win the league, amassing 91 points. Although they were driven close by Roma and Napoli, who finished on 87 and 86 points respectively, there was no real threat to their position at the top of the table. The Bianconeri climbed to the summit in game week five and never looked back, finishing there come May.

After failing to win three consecutive games from 34 to 36, the title race seemed to open with just five points separating the top three sides. To further spice up the mix, Roma got the better of Juventus three goals to one. Allegri was under severe pressure to win against Crotone at home and a 3-0 result ensured the Scudetto would stay in Turin for the sixth consecutive year. Juventus finished the season unbeaten at home, while drawing just one game and winning all the others. Allegri also guided Juventus to their second Champions League final in three years, but were eventually defeated by Real Madrid.

#4 2018-19 season (90 points)

Ronaldo's signing ahead of the season took the world by shock and mounted pressure on Allegri's shoulders to deliver the Champions League trophy. Continental glory seemed to evade the veteran Italian manager though, as his side were knocked out by Ajax in the quarter-finals. The domestic season, however, was a story of sheer domination.

Juventus v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Group H

Juventus finished 11 points ahead of the next best side, Napoli. The Bianconeri were on top of the table from their second game of the season and never looked back. They also ended the season unbeaten at home, along with the best defense in the league. The top scorer for the team was not a big shock; it was a certain Portuguese by the name of Ronaldo.

