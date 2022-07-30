Ranking Arsenal's 5 best players against Sevilla | Pre-season 2022-23

Arsenal routed Sevilla 6-0 at the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday, July 30. It was a one-off clash in the Emirates Cup, with the winner taking the trophy.

The pre-match formalities began with a touch of class from both sides for their former player Jose Antonio Reyes. The Spaniard enjoyed successful spells at both clubs and sadly passed away three years ago. Managers Mikel Arteta and Julen Lopetegui exchanged shirts with Reyes' name on the back as a mark of respect.

Both the clubs and their fans also gave a minute's applause in memory of Reyes in the 9th minute of the game.

The Gunners began the game in flamboyant fashion, playing with intensity and attacking from the first minute. They were the first to score after being awarded a penalty for a foul on Bukayo Saka. He stepped up to make it 1-0 in the 10th minute.

Gabriel Jesus continued in his rich vein of scoring form as he scored a quickfire double. First, he latched onto a loose ball in the box to make it 2-0 with a sharp finish. Gabriel Martinelli provided a great assist for Jesus' second goal.

Arsenal made it four after 19 minutes. Sevilla goalkeeper Bono made a silly mistake, passing the ball straight back to the opposition. Saka intercepted the pass and calmly slotted into the net for his brace.

The hosts continued their intensity as they ended the first half with a flourish.

Arsenal began the second half on the back-foot as Sevilla tried to keep the ball for longer spells in a bid to fight back. The visitors were successful in thwarting the majority of the attack but could not prevent the Gunners from scoring.

Gabriel Jesus completed his first hat-trick for the Gunners in his first appearance at the Emirates Stadium. He scored in the 77th minute to make it 5-0. Substitute Eddie Nketiah came on and added the cherry to the cake with a goal in the 89th minute.

The game ended with an emphatic 6-0 win for the Gunners as they lifted the Emirates Cup on home soil. That said, let's take a look at their five best players from the game.

#5 Oleksandr Zinchenko

The Ukrainian signed for Arsenal from Manchester City in a £30m deal earlier this month. Despite concerns about how he would fit in, Zinchenko looks to have settled-in with his new club and teammates.

He was seen operating as a left-back who drifted out to the wing as the Gunners adopted a 3-5-2 formation going forward. His wide range of passing helped his side expand play and find gaps in Sevilla's defense with ease.

He played close to 80 minutes and was subbed off to warm applause by the home fans.

#4 Granit Xhaka

Ever since Arsenal signed Zinchenko, Xhaka has been given extra freedom while they venture forward in attack. Earlier deployed as a holding midfielder, the Swiss captain often made darting runs forward in his new role as an advanced number 8.

Xhaka is solid on the ball and is hard to dispossess, making him an asset in the attacking third. In addition to his hard-tackling style, he has added a plethora of passes and flicks to help his side carry the ball into dangerous areas.

He also arrived in some key areas to attempt shots at goal, but was unlucky not to test the goalkeeper whatsoever.

#3 Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli's pace and agility proved to be a nuisance for Sevilla's defenders to deal with. He weaved in and out of tight spaces and popped up in key areas as Arsenal dominated the game.

He provided a wonderfully weighted assist for his compatriot Jesus' second goal of the game. He also displayed maturity in his decision-making, choosing the right moments to drive forward and cut the ball back.

Martinelli capped off an encouraging performance with a brilliantly-timed run in the dying embers to create a scoring chance. He then rolled the ball into Eddie Nketiah's path rather than going for goal himself, assisting Arsenal's sixth in the process.

#2 Bukayo Saka

Saka looked lively on Arsenal's right flank, using his pace and power to beat defenders with ease. Ever since his unfortunate penalty miss during Euro 2020, he has taken the responsibility of being the Gunners' penalty taker. He converted from the spot in the 10th minute for his first goal.

Saka also showed his positional awareness while out of possession, closing down Sevilla's backline and forcing an error midway through the first half. Goalkeeper Bono played the ball straight into his path and he scored to make it 4-0.

Despite his two goals, the youngster could have scored more. He dribbled the ball well and created a decent number of openings for his teammates. However, his efforts were thwarted by Sevilla.

#1 Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal's new No. 9 has taken the club by storm, scoring in each of his four pre-season games for his new club. He was sharp in and around the box, offering his teammates a constant option to pass the ball to. Jesus also switched wings effectively and was responsible for starting moves from out wide.

Jesus' movement in the box is an asset for Arsenal, who boast a set of hugely creative and talented players. He ended the game as man-of-the-match, scoring a well-deserved hat-trick. He scored a brace in the first half and completed the treble in the second period.

