Ranking the best third kits in club football right now (2021)

The concept of third kits can trace its roots to the early 1930s, when alternate kits were donned to commemorate a certain occasion. However, with the increasing commercialization of football in recent times, clubs have adopted the custom of releasing a new third kit every other season.

Bizarre third kits released by Puma

In an absolute shocker of a move, sporting conglomerate Puma decided to revamp the widely-accepted shirt design under the hood of innovation. Nevertheless, the resulting output turned out to be so bizarre that it could end up hurting the sales of the company.

With no crest on the left side of the chest and an ugly rendition of the club's name printed at the center, Puma released the said range to widespread disapproval. A hoard of clubs who have tie-ups with Puma will have to sport the same kind of third kits in the 2021-22 season. Manchester City and AC Milan are the biggest teams to be associated with this range of apparel.

Considering the varied range of creativity that the designers put in whilst creating a shirt, opinions are bound to be divided. Nevertheless, there are some solid third kits in the market right now that have been widely accepted. On that note, let's take a look at 5 of the best third kits of the 2021-22 season:

#5 Ajax

Ajax have had some classy kits over the years

The Eredevise champions are back with another season where they'll bid for the Dutch title yet again. This time, however, they'll do so whilst donning a classic third kit, inspired by none other than reggae legend Bob Marley.

The new design pays a hearty tribute to the Jamaican singer and his song, 'Three Little Birds'. The striking red, green and gold stripes are completely identical to Marley's brand, giving their third kit a glamorous retro look.

With a matt black background containing logos of red color, Ajax have produced one of the most iconic third kits in recent history. The Dutch giants will be looking forward to winning some major silverware this season to commemorate their breathtaking third kit.

#4 Leeds United

Leeds won the Championship by a record 93 points

Easily the most exciting side in the Premier League, Leeds United revealed their third kit via their social media outlets. Adidas has introduced a new set of colors for the Peacocks, designing their third kit with a backdrop of lilac.

The subtle purple color, coupled with the combination of blue and white on the crest, comes off as really appealing to the eye. A pair of shorts and socks of the same shade complete a simple but elegant third kit.

Led by the enigmatic Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds have had a rocky start to the Premier League this season. They remain winless after four games, sitting just one place above the relegation zone. Fans at Elland Road will be hoping that this new third kit brings some luck to the club.

