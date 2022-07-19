Ranking 'Big 6' of the Premier League based on their transfer activity so far

The English Premier League (EPL) is arguably the most competitive football league in Europe.

Each season, fans see the league's big clubs go head-to-head with each other. Keeping up with other rivals among the top six means each club must prepare a competent squad for the season.

- Liverpool

- Chelsea

- Tottenham

- Arsenal

- Manchester United



Which member of the 'big six' is having the best transfer window so far?

The ongoing summer transfer window has also shown that none of the Big 6 clubs want to be left behind. They have all been active in the market, recruiting players who will strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign. A total of over £500m has been spent on transfers this summer by the EPL big 6 (via Tranfermarkt).

We rank the Premier League's 'Big 6' based on their activity in the ongoing transfer window so far.

#6 Chelsea

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea have surprisingly been the least active club among the 'Big 6'. The Blues were expected to be one of the most active clubs in the window this summer following the arrival of new club owner Todd Boehly.

As reported by the Mirror, the American has allegedly made a transfer budget of £200 million available for coach Thomas Tuchel to make signings this summer. However, recruitment has been slow for the west Londoners.

The Blues didn't complete any signings until mid-July. So far, they have brought in only Raheem Sterling (£47.5m) and Kalidou Koulibaly (£34m) from Manchester City and Napoli, respectively.

Both are marquee signings, but the Blues still need more reinforcements to match the other Premier League big wigs

#5 Liverpool

Liverpool v Manchester United - Preseason Friendly

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been very direct and simple in the transfer market in recent years. They bring in just the required reinforcements and close shop as early as possible. That pattern has followed this summer.

The Reds' major signing has been Nunez Darwin from Benfica (£85m). They have also brought in winger Fabio Carvalho from newly-promoted Fulham for an undisclosed fee.

Young Scottish right-back Calvin Ramsey has also joined the club from Aberdeen for £6.5m

#4 Manchester United

Tyrell Malacia in pre-season action

Manchester United had an underwhelming 2021-22 season. The Red Devils finished eighth in the league table and recorded their worst points tally in the Premier League era (58).

New manager Erik Ten Hag has now been given the responsibility of taking the club back to their glory days. To do this, he must oversee a revamp of the roster at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #MUFC



Official fee is £55m (€57m including solidarity payments) plus €10m add-ons. Official and now confirmed! Lisandro Martínez joins Manchester United on permanent deal from Ajax, contract until June 2027 with an option for further season.Official fee is £55m (€57m including solidarity payments) plus €10m add-ons. Official and now confirmed! Lisandro Martínez joins Manchester United on permanent deal from Ajax, contract until June 2027 with an option for further season. 🔴🇦🇷🤝 #MUFCOfficial fee is £55m (€57m including solidarity payments) plus €10m add-ons. https://t.co/0D9lb41KWa

The Red Devils have gotten rid of players like Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jese Lingard and Edinson Cavani. United have also made three signings so far in the summer window.

Tyrell Makacia was brought in from Feyenoord (£14.7m), Christian Eriksen signed on a free transfer from Brentford while Ajax centre-back Lisandro Martinez has been reunited with former boss Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

#3 Arsenal

1. FC Nürnberg v Arsenal F.C. - Pre-Season Test Match

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the UEFA Champions League last season. The Gunners ended the campaign in fifth position, two points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

To boost his chances of qualifying for the Champions League in the coming season, Mikel Arteta has brought in three attack-minded players and a backup goalkeeper.

Arsenal's major signing so far is Gabriel Jesus from fellow Premier League club Manchester City (£45m). The Gunners also gave signed attacking midfielder Fabio Viera and Brazilian winger Marqyinhis from FC Porto and Sao Paulo, respectively.

American goalkeeper Matt Turner has also joined the Premier League club from MLS outfit New England Revolution.

#2 Manchester City

Manchester City presents Erling Haaland

Champions Manchester City have been active in the ongoing window. The Citizens have had three incoming players so far, two of whom are marquee signings.

Erling Haaland was Pep Guardiola's first recruit this summer. The deal was announced even before the opening of the transfer window on July 1. City paid Borussia Dortmund £51m for the Norwiegan.

City have also acquired the services of Kalvin Phillips from fellow Premier League club Leeds United (£50m). The England international is a replacement for Fernandinho, who left this summer after the expiration of his contract.

Julian Alvarez also joined City from River Plate. The club also signed Stefan Ortega on a free transfer from Arminia Bielefeld as a backup to Ederson Moraes.

#1 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur v Sevilla - Pre-season Friendly

Tottenham Hotspur have been one of the most active Premier League sides in the transfer market this summer as manager Antonio Conte has been heavily backed by the club. Spurs have completed five major signings so far.

Yves Bissouma (£35m) and Richarlison (£50m) have joined the north London side from Southampton and Everton, respectively.

Free Super Tips @FootySuperTips



Ivan Perisic

Yves Bissouma

Richarlison

Djed Spence



Antonio Conte and Tottenham are having an impressive transfer window: Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Djed Spence. They are 3/1 to win a trophy next season, will they do it?

Spurs have also bolstered their defense by bringing in Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona. Meanwhile, Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster were signed on free transfers from Inter Milan and Southampton, respectively.

Tottenham's transfer activity is a clear statement of intent from the club ahead of the upcoming season. Conte will be hoping to win the club their first silverware since 2008.

