Ranking Chelsea's 5 most creative players right now

European champions Chelsea have shown tremendous improvement under the tutelage of Thomas Tuchel. With the guidance of the German boss, the Blues have dominated Europe and are one of the hot favorites to lift the Premier League title.

Chelsea are at the top of the Premier League table, having accumulated 19 points fromeight games. They have scored sixteen goals in the league campaign so far while conceding just three. The Blues have run riot at Stamford Bridge, ruthlessly dispatching opponents with their powerful displays.

Chelsea have painted a similar picture of dominance in the UEFA Champions League. The Champions League winners are second in their group with six points after three games, suffering a defeat only at the hands of Juventus.

Thomas Tuchel deserves a lot of credit for Chelsea's changes in fortune but the Premier League giants also boast one of the strongest squads in Europe. It goes without saying that they have some extremely creative footballers in their ranks. On that note, let us take a look at

Chelsea's 5 most creative players at the moment

#5 Hakim Ziyech

Chelsea FC v Zenit St. Petersburg: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Hakim Ziyech arrived from Ajax with a reputation for being one of the best creative players in Europe, bagging 49 goals and 81 assists for the Dutch team. Although he has yet to make his mark for Chelsea, Ziyech is a player who can open up any organized defense with his caliber.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Hakim Ziyech will come good for us, when fit and in form he is one of the best players in the @premierleague Hakim Ziyech will come good for us, when fit and in form he is one of the best players in the @premierleague. https://t.co/q7S1kFQ7y8

Ziyech is extremely gifted and is known for his ability to get past defenders with his superb dribbling skills. The Moroccan wizard is also a sublime passer and knows how to find teammates in tight areas with his vision.

The only criticism for Ziyech is his lack of consistency. The 28-year-old is yet to prove his worth under Tuchel, which is why he is not a regular for Chelsea. Despite his flaws, Ziyech remains one of the most creative players in the Premier League.

#4 Timo Werner

Chelsea FC v Malmo FF: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Since his arrival at Chelsea, Timo Werner has been criticized for his inefficiency in front of goal. The forward has missed some very easy chances but what he lacked in finishing, he has made amends for with his creativity in the final third.

With his pace and consistency, Werner always managed to stretch opponent's defense. The 25-year-old is extremely direct in his offensive approach, often dropping deep to create space for his teammates under Tuchel.

Werner's movement in wide areas more often than not bears fruit and creates an opening for Chelsea when needed. The German forward has racked up 14 goals and 16 assists for the Blues so far.

