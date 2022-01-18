Ranking the 5 clubs Dusan Vlahovic could join in 2022

Dusan Vlahovic has been one of the revelations last year. The 21-year-old Fiorentina striker set Serie A alight with his clinical and prolific goalscoring, going toe to toe with some of the big-name players.

The Serb scored 21 goals in 37 Serie A appearances last season. He finished fourth in the Capocannoniere (Serie A Golden Boot) standings, behind Cristiano Ronaldo (29), Romelu Lukaku (24) and Luis Muriel (22).

Last year, Vlahovic equalled Ronaldo's record for most goals (33) in Serie A in a calendar year. His exploits caught the attention of many top clubs across Europe.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Vlahovic



Fiorentina CEO Barone confirms: "Dusan and his agent have turned down our new contract proposal. We offered the best salary in Fiorentina history". Dusan Vlahovic matched Cristiano Ronaldo's record. Most Serie A goals in a calendar year since 1960. 33 goals.Fiorentina CEO Barone confirms: "Dusan and his agent have turned down our new contract proposal. We offered the best salary in Fiorentina history". Dusan Vlahovic matched Cristiano Ronaldo's record. Most Serie A goals in a calendar year since 1960. 33 goals. ⭐️🇷🇸 #VlahovicFiorentina CEO Barone confirms: "Dusan and his agent have turned down our new contract proposal. We offered the best salary in Fiorentina history". https://t.co/aCF0DcOaNP

With the January transfer window now open, several clubs are hovering around the young Serb and his agent. Fiorentina are keen for the player to stay till the summer, but they are also prepared for his exit, as he's not too keen on signing an extension. They need him to make a decision quickly so that they can carry on with their plans for the remainder of the season.

One key thing to note is that his agent, Darko Ristic, is playing hardball with all negotiating parties. Any club wanting to secure Vlahovic's long-term services will have to stump up a hefty commission for his agent.

On that note, here's a look at the five likely destinations for Dusan Vlahovic if he opts to move from Fiorentina:

#5 Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has done well in his first year in charge of Chelsea.

Since Thomas Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard, Chelsea have been one of the strongest club teams in Europe. They won the UEFA Champions League last season under the German's tutelage.

The Blues looked to have carried that form into the 2021-22 Premier League season, making a blistering start to their campaign. In their first 12 games, they won nine, drew two and lost just once. In the ten games since then, though, Chelsea have drawn five, lost two, and won just three. A lot of that has to do with injuries to key players - Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

However, a lack of form and a plethora of controversy have plagued Chelsea's other attacking options. That has resulted in a dip in goalscoring form.

Dusan Vlahovic could be the ideal piece in the puzzle for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea team. His consistency could help the Blues push for the title and challenge for European honours. Considering he's left-footed, he would fit into a system that has accommodated a left-footer in Romelu Lukaku, should the Belgian leave following his controversial interview.

Vlahovic's astronomical fee and his agent's demands might not be an issue for the cash-rich Blues. Backed by billionaire owner Roman Abramovich, the club might dive in to get their player should the opportunity and need arise.

#4 Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is one of the greatest managers of all time.

Three things are certain in life - death, taxes and Pep Guardiola spending big in the transfer market to build his team. Backed by their ultra-rich owner Sheikh Mansour, Manchester City have been a juggernaut in the transfer market in the last decade or so.

However, one position they have not found a solution for is striker. Legendary striker Sergio Aguero departed the club in 2021 on a free transfer to Barcelona. He left as City's all-time top scorer with 260 goals, and the club has failed to adequately replace him.

Thomas @7BDORS_ Sergio Aguero had insane stats for Manchester City Sergio Aguero had insane stats for Manchester City 👑 https://t.co/ubiEDgm4Py

His deputy, Gabriel Jesus, still does not seem convincing enough to lead the line for a title contender. Although the team don't really struggle to score goals, they find it difficult to push bigger teams onto the back foot and dominate. None of their current players can engage opposition defenders and bring their teammates into play like a true centre-forward.

Dusan Vlahovic has excelled in this aspect in the past year or so. He can create chances for himself and convert them. He can also combine well with his teammates, and hold the ball up to bring them into the game. With City's quality in central and wide midfield, the Serb, with his hold-up play, could be a good fit.

That, combined with his ability to score 20 odd goals per season, would make them even stronger title contenders than they already are. Money isn't an issue for City either, so they can splash the cash on Vlahovic. However, it looks likely they might see out this season out, and make a move in the summer.

#3 Borussia Dortmund

Marco Rose took charge of a youthful Borussia Dortmund side with hopes of building a title-contending squad.

Borussia Dortmund have a very interesting case, and eagle-eyed fans have already linked Dusan Vlahovic with the club. The Black and Yellow's star man Erling Haaland has a €75 million release clause getting activated this summer. Should he leave, Dortmund could look to bring in a suitable replacement. Enter - Dusan Vlahovic.

Haaland looks set to leave the club, with his one foot already out the door. With giants like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City vying for his signature. Dortmund have heaped pressure on the Norwegian to make a decision soon.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Full interview @JanAageFjortoft



Erling Haaland: “Borussia Dortmund have started to put lot of pressure on me. They want me to decide now. And so… yeah, things will happen NOW. Even if I only wanted to focus on football and play football”. 🟡 #Haaland Full interview Erling Haaland: “Borussia Dortmund have started to put lot of pressure on me. They want me to decide now. And so… yeah, things will happen NOW. Even if I only wanted to focus on football and play football”. 🟡 #HaalandFull interview ⤵️ @JanAageFjortofthttps://t.co/ZE8Bme8R0m

Replacing Haaland with Vlahovic would be a straight swap in terms of the fees involved as well. That's because the Serb is valued at a similar price as Haaland's release clause.

In what seems to be an underrated link-up, Vlahovic would be the perfect striker for a young, dynamic, fearless and attacking team like Borussia Dortmund. Alongside young stars like Jude Bellingham and Donyell Malen, the Serb could grow his stock, and form strong partnerships on the field. Signing him would also be a statement of intent from Dortmund to their fierce rivals Bayern Munich, who have been dominant in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund's pursuit of Vlahovic could be one to watch for, and will likely gain momentum once the ongoing season ends.

#2 Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri is on the lookout for a new striker at Juventus.

The inevitability of a player entering the final six months of their contract and Juventus swooping in to sign them on a free transfer is remarkable.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo left for a return to Manchester United in 2021, the Bianconeri have lacked a serious and consistent goalscoring threat. Alvaro Morata's inconsistency and Paulo Dybala's injury issues have stunted their progress after Ronaldo's exit.

The club have been strongly linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic in recent weeks. However, Allegri has publicly spoken of the club's financial constraints due to their hefty wage bills. He mentioned that the Old Lady need to offload several players to accommodate new players.

It looks unlikely Juventus would make a move for Vlahovic in January, or even in the summer, considering their financial constraints. However, they hold significant power in the Italian transfer market. The moment they step in, they could be the frontrunners to sign Vlahovic.

#1 Arsenal

Mikel Arteta is two or three signings away from making Arsenal a strong contender.

Arsenal's resurgence since the start of the 2021-22 Premier League season has been nothing short of remarkable.

From bottom of the table in September, the Gunners have climbed to fifth place. They have earned 35 points from 20 games, and are two points adrift of West Ham United in fourth, and with two games in hand.

Recently, manager Mikel Arteta indefinitely froze Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the first team due to disciplinary issues. The Gabon striker was even stripped off his captaincy. That has left a huge gap in Arsenal's attacking options, and needs to be urgently addressed.

Aubameyang endured a tough month with the Gunners and personally as well. His teammates, and Arsenal fans will hope to see him back in the fold soon.

AfcVIP⁴⁹ @VipArsenal - health issues with Malaria and COVID (heart)

- family problems

- on field issues with captaincy



Players are humans after all and that's a lot of problems to deal with! Stay strong and speedy recovery @auba ! - health issues with Malaria and COVID (heart)- family problems- on field issues with captaincyPlayers are humans after all and that's a lot of problems to deal with! Stay strong and speedy recovery @auba ! https://t.co/C14Cpk0tgv

Meanwhile, Vlahovic has emerged as the main target for the Gunners, owing to two main reasons. First and foremost, his playing style suits Arsenal, who have several runners from midfield and wing-back areas to attack the goal. The Serb could use his hold-up play to bring the likes of Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka into games.

The second reason is what currently makes Arsenal the arguable frontrunners for his signature. Fiorentina have the Gunners' Lucas Torreira on loan, and the Uruguayan has fit like a hand in a glove with La Viola. He has started every game for the club this season, and they're keen to sign him permanently.

Arsenal, too, are keen to use Torreira as a bargaining chip in a deal for Vlahovic. That would help them knock a significant chunk off the Serb's transfer fee. Both clubs seem keen on the deal too. However, the player's agent could have the final say.

Edited by Bhargav