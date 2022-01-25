Ranking the 5 clubs Harry Kane could join in 2022

Harry Kane is arguably the hottest property in the English striker market. The 28-year-old has scored 234 goals and provided 69 assists for Tottenham Hotspur in 368 games across competitions. A total of 171 of those strikes have come in the Premier League, leaving him 89 short of Alan Shearer's record tally of 260.

Since breaking into the Spurs first team in 2014-15, Kane has hit double figures for goals every season. However, a slow start to the current campaign means he only has five goals thus far.

Harry Kane has scored goals galore, but has no trophies to show

Considering he is nearly ten years into his professional career and has still not won a trophy, the Englishman may well be open to a move away from Spurs. With age and consistency on his side, he could contribute regularly and in his typical style of controlling games.

On that note, here's a look at five clubs Harry Kane could join this year:

#5 Manchester United

Ralf Rangnick speaks to the media after the Aston Villa vs Manchester United game.

Manchester United are one of the top clubs in England and in Europe. Under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson, the club was home to some of the world's greatest strikers. Players such as Ruud van Nistelrooy, Andy Cole, Wayne Rooney, Eric Cantona and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer enjoyed successful careers with the Red Devils.

Rooney is their all-time top scorer with 253 goals, out of which 183 came in the Premier League. He scored 208 times in the Premier League, something Kane could surely have in his sight.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 253 - Wayne Rooney departs Manchester United as the club's all-time record goalscorer, with 253 goals in all competitions. Emotional. 253 - Wayne Rooney departs Manchester United as the club's all-time record goalscorer, with 253 goals in all competitions. Emotional. https://t.co/maF54h0ssm

Rooney is also England's all-time top scorer with 53 strikes. Considering that Kane is in the race for becoming both the Premier League and England's top scorer, a move to Manchester United could be on the cards.

At the start of the season, United 'considered' a move for the striker, and might renew their interest again this year, considering their struggles up front. Achieving targets and breaking records set by those who preceded him in the famous red and white would be a dream come true for Harry Kane. However, it remains to be seen if Spurs allow their prized asset to join a direct rival.

#4 Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri during the AC Milan vs Juventus game in Serie A

Juventus are currently on the lookout for a striker who can fire them back to the top of Serie A in Italy, and to the summit of European football as well.

Alvaro Morata has struggled with injuries, and has not been able to string together a decent run of performances. So far this season, he has only managed eight goals and five assists across competitions.

The Spaniard seems in need of a change of scene to rediscover his form. With the World Cup fast approaching, it is imperative that he gets going soon. Barcelona have been linked with Morata recently.

Football Talk @Football_TaIk @Benayadachraf] Álvaro Morata has asked his agent to do everything to move to Barcelona because he dreams of playing for them. Morata’s agent is now in Italy. #FCB Álvaro Morata has asked his agent to do everything to move to Barcelona because he dreams of playing for them. Morata’s agent is now in Italy. #FCB [@Benayadachraf] https://t.co/Ju3Guh5NHS

Harry Kane seems like the perfect option for the Old Lady if they want to dominate Italy once again. It would provide a bigger opportunity for Kane to win trophies each season, compared to his chances of winning with Spurs. Moreover, a change of league would add to his game, which could benefit the English national team too.

The Bianconeri are currently also chasing Fiorentina hotshot Dusan Vlahovic. However, considering the hardball the player and his agent are playing, Juventus might pull the plug on the Serb's pursuit. That would leave the door open for Harry Kane. Juventus were reportedly interested in the striker's services at the start of the season.

Edited by Bhargav