Ranking the five most underrated left-backs of the 21st century

Strikers and centre-backs are given very clear instructions in football. One attacks while the other defends. Modern day full-backs are expected to do both. They are important in setting up attacks while also stopping the opposition wingers from attacking their box.
A wealth of left-backs have plied their trade in the European top-flight in the 21st century. Roberto Carlos, Marcelo, Jordi Alba, and David Alaba are the players who have epitomized the role of a modern-day left-back.
Left-backs and right-backs are racking up assists nowadays
When we think about the left-backs, Roberto Carlos, Marcelo, and Jordi Alba are some of the names that come to mind. One thing they had in common was their ability to link up with the attackers, picking up assists every now and then.
As of March 6, Andrew Robertson has nine assists in the Premier League and Alba has seven in La Liga. Left-backs are appreciated just as much for their attacking inputs as their defensive duties.
Many impressive left-backs have gone unnoticed for their contributions over the years. So here we take a look at the five most underrated left-backs of the 21st century.
#5 John Arne Riise
John Arne Riise was a reliable left-back at Liverpool and made a name for his powerful left-footed goals. Though he has scored quite a few goals starting out as a defender, his goalscoring abilities have at times overshadowed the fact that he is equally hard-working at the back.
He spent seven seasons with the Reds, winning the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Champions League, Community Shield, and UEFA Super Cup during that period.
Players like Xabi Alonso, Steven Gerrard, and Jamie Carragher are credited as the best players in the Liverpool team who helped drive the Reds' success during that period. Riise's consistency and contributions are often overlooked.
#4 Joan Capdevila
Before Jordi Alba established himself as the de facto left-back for Spain, Joan Capdevilla held the position as the undisputed first-choice starter at left-back.
Like many goal-scoring defenders, he began his career as a striker with RCD Espanyol before making a shift to the left-back position with Deportivo La Coruna in the 2000-01 season.
While he did not enjoy much success at club level, failing to win a league title until his 2016-17 campaign with Santa Coloma, he was very successful with Spain. He won the EURO 2008 championship, missing just one game in that campaign. In the 2010 FIFA World Cup final was the only player in Spain's starting XI not representing Barcelona or Real Madrid at club level.
#3 Gabriel Heinze
Gabriel Heinze is one of the few big names who represented Paris Saint-Germain before the famous takeover last decade. The player began his career at Newell's Old Boys, the same club as Lionel Messi, but quickly moved to Spain with Real Valladolid.
He spent four seasons at the club and moved to PSG in 2001 where he was part of the 2004 Coupe de France winning squad.
He won the league titles with his next three clubs, winning the Premier League in 2007 with Manchester United, La Liga with Real Madrid in 2008, and Ligue 1 with Marseille in 2009.
Though an injury spell hampered his spell with Manchester United, he won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award in the 2004-05 season.
#2 Nacho Monreal
Nacho Monreal is probably the most defensive-minded player on our list. The former Arsenal star had the misfortune of playing in the same era as the emergence of Jordi Alba, which limited his appearances with the Spain to just 22 appearances.
He has now joined Real Sociedad, where he was able to win the Copa del Rey in the 2019-20 season. Monreal was a regular starter at Arsenal and though he did not command the showmanship of modern-day fullbacks, he was a technically-gifted player.
He was a regular starter in three FA Cup triumphs for Arsenal in the 2013-14, 2014-15, and 2016-17 campaigns but remained overlooked among the Emirates faithful.
#1 Aleksandar Kolarov
Aleksandar Kolarov gained recognition as an attack-minded left-back during his spell with Manchester City in the Premier League. His overlapping runs on the flanks made him an imminent threat to the opposition. He won six trophies with the Cityzens but was allowed to leave for just €5 million in 2017.
His move to AS Roma earned him further praise for his goalscoring abilities, as he scored eight and seven goals in his final two seasons with the club. His accurate set-pieces and powerful shot from the left foot earned him a place in the team of the decade with the Serie A club, despite just three seasons with them.
He now finds himself making appearances from the bench with Inter Milan but given the opportunity, he will get back to scoring ways with the Milan giants as well.