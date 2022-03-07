Ranking the five most underrated left-backs of the 21st century

Strikers and centre-backs are given very clear instructions in football. One attacks while the other defends. Modern day full-backs are expected to do both. They are important in setting up attacks while also stopping the opposition wingers from attacking their box.

A wealth of left-backs have plied their trade in the European top-flight in the 21st century. Roberto Carlos, Marcelo, Jordi Alba, and David Alaba are the players who have epitomized the role of a modern-day left-back.

FIFA.com @FIFAcom On 26 February 1992 a left back called Roberto Carlos made his senior national team debut with Brazil in a 3-0 win over the USA in a friendly



🤔 Best left back in history?



Left-backs and right-backs are racking up assists nowadays

When we think about the left-backs, Roberto Carlos, Marcelo, and Jordi Alba are some of the names that come to mind. One thing they had in common was their ability to link up with the attackers, picking up assists every now and then.

As of March 6, Andrew Robertson has nine assists in the Premier League and Alba has seven in La Liga. Left-backs are appreciated just as much for their attacking inputs as their defensive duties.

Many impressive left-backs have gone unnoticed for their contributions over the years. So here we take a look at the five most underrated left-backs of the 21st century.

#5 John Arne Riise

Riise is a Liverpool icon

John Arne Riise was a reliable left-back at Liverpool and made a name for his powerful left-footed goals. Though he has scored quite a few goals starting out as a defender, his goalscoring abilities have at times overshadowed the fact that he is equally hard-working at the back.

He spent seven seasons with the Reds, winning the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Champions League, Community Shield, and UEFA Super Cup during that period.

Players like Xabi Alonso, Steven Gerrard, and Jamie Carragher are credited as the best players in the Liverpool team who helped drive the Reds' success during that period. Riise's consistency and contributions are often overlooked.

#4 Joan Capdevila

Joan Capdevilla was a regular starter for Spain

Before Jordi Alba established himself as the de facto left-back for Spain, Joan Capdevilla held the position as the undisputed first-choice starter at left-back.

Like many goal-scoring defenders, he began his career as a striker with RCD Espanyol before making a shift to the left-back position with Deportivo La Coruna in the 2000-01 season.

While he did not enjoy much success at club level, failing to win a league title until his 2016-17 campaign with Santa Coloma, he was very successful with Spain. He won the EURO 2008 championship, missing just one game in that campaign. In the 2010 FIFA World Cup final was the only player in Spain's starting XI not representing Barcelona or Real Madrid at club level.

#3 Gabriel Heinze

Gabriel Heinze played for some big clubs in Europe

Gabriel Heinze is one of the few big names who represented Paris Saint-Germain before the famous takeover last decade. The player began his career at Newell's Old Boys, the same club as Lionel Messi, but quickly moved to Spain with Real Valladolid.

He spent four seasons at the club and moved to PSG in 2001 where he was part of the 2004 Coupe de France winning squad.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English

#PSGbirthday



matches

goals Happy birthday to Gabriel Heinze, who turns 39 today !matchesgoals Happy birthday to Gabriel Heinze, who turns 39 today ! 😉🎂#PSGbirthday2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣1️⃣ ➡️ 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣4️⃣1️⃣3️⃣3️⃣ matches8️⃣ goals ⚽️ https://t.co/CbHEVq6xA4

He won the league titles with his next three clubs, winning the Premier League in 2007 with Manchester United, La Liga with Real Madrid in 2008, and Ligue 1 with Marseille in 2009.

Though an injury spell hampered his spell with Manchester United, he won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award in the 2004-05 season.

#2 Nacho Monreal

Real Sociedad v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

Nacho Monreal is probably the most defensive-minded player on our list. The former Arsenal star had the misfortune of playing in the same era as the emergence of Jordi Alba, which limited his appearances with the Spain to just 22 appearances.

He has now joined Real Sociedad, where he was able to win the Copa del Rey in the 2019-20 season. Monreal was a regular starter at Arsenal and though he did not command the showmanship of modern-day fullbacks, he was a technically-gifted player.

Squawka Football @Squawka



Most clearances (23)

Most interceptions (15)

Most tackles won (14)



Nacho Monreal for Arsenal in the Premier League this season:Most clearances (23)Most interceptions (15)Most tackles won (14) Nacho Monreal for Arsenal in the Premier League this season:Most clearances (23)Most interceptions (15)Most tackles won (14)💪 https://t.co/hBKhJmgywp

He was a regular starter in three FA Cup triumphs for Arsenal in the 2013-14, 2014-15, and 2016-17 campaigns but remained overlooked among the Emirates faithful.

#1 Aleksandar Kolarov

Kolarov was one of the most exciting fullbacks of the last decade

Aleksandar Kolarov gained recognition as an attack-minded left-back during his spell with Manchester City in the Premier League. His overlapping runs on the flanks made him an imminent threat to the opposition. He won six trophies with the Cityzens but was allowed to leave for just €5 million in 2017.

His move to AS Roma earned him further praise for his goalscoring abilities, as he scored eight and seven goals in his final two seasons with the club. His accurate set-pieces and powerful shot from the left foot earned him a place in the team of the decade with the Serie A club, despite just three seasons with them.

Manchester City @ManCity



#ManCity A clever finish from Kolarov against the Toffees! 🤏 A clever finish from Kolarov against the Toffees! 🤏#ManCity https://t.co/pTAWV9tDMV

He now finds himself making appearances from the bench with Inter Milan but given the opportunity, he will get back to scoring ways with the Milan giants as well.

Edited by Diptanil Roy