Ranking the last 5 Africans to turn out for Chelsea before Kalidou Koulibaly 

After weeks of rumors and speculations, Chelsea have finally become active in the ongoing summer transfer window. The Blues have completed two major signings so far - Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

A finedefender with a lot of experience, Koulibaly is an apt replacement for Antonio Rudiger, who left on a free transfer to Real Madrid.

The Senegalese center-back joining the West Londoners means the club currently have three African stars on their payroll. The others are Hakim Ziyech and fellow Senegalese star Eduoard Mendy.

◉ Édouard Mendy

◉ Kalidou Koulibaly



For the first time in the club's history, Chelsea have two Senegalese players in their first-team squad: Édouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly - The 'Keeper and the Captain.

Quite a few Africans have made their mark at the club. The likes of Didier Drogba, John Mikel Obi, Salmon Kalou, and Michael Esseien played a huge role in the club's success in the Roman Abramovic era.

Despite being one of the most highly rated defenders in Europe, Koulibaly will have to prove his mettle at Stamford Bridge if he wants to establish himself as one of the best Africans to have turned out for the Blues.

This article will rank the last five African stars to play for the club before his arrival.

#5 Abdul-Rahman Baba

Arsenal v Chelsea - Pre Season Friendly

Baba Rahman was signed by former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho in 2015. The Ghanaian left-back was recruited as a replacement for Felipe Luis, who returned to Atletico Madrid that summer.

Baba was Chelsea's only natural left-footed full-back in the 2015-16 season. He made 23 appearances across competitions, scoring twice for the Blues in that campaign.

Most of his appearances that season (14) came under interim manager Guus Hiddink, who replaced Mourinho after he was sacked in December 2015.

Baba did not fully adapt to the physicality and pace of the Premier League. He was found wanting on a few occasions. He failed to impress new manager Antonio Conte and was shipped out on loan in the summer of 2016.

The 31-year-old is still contracted to the Blues, but has spent the last six seasons on loan at Schalke 04, Reims, Mallorca, POAK, and Reading. He last played competitively for the West Londoners in March 2016.

#4 Hakim Ziyech

Ziyech in action in the Premier League

Hakim Ziyech was Chelsea's first recruit after their transfer ban was rescinded in 2019. The Moroccan winger signed from Ajax in January 2020 but joined the club fully in the summer.

Ziyech has been a part of the Blues' success in recent seasons. He won the UEFA Champions League in his debut season at the club. However, the 27-year-old is yet to replicate his blistering Ajax form in England.

His time at Stamford Bridge has been plagued with injuries. He has also failed to secure a starting role under Thomas Tuchel. He has registered just 14 goals and 10 assists in 83 appearances for the Blues.

Recent reports have also linked the right-winger with a move away from the club this summer (via The Mirror).

#3 Edouard Mendy

Mendy is Chelsea's first-choice goalie

Edouard Mendy is Chelsea's current first-choice goalkeeper. The Senegalese international was brought in from Rennes in the summer of 2020 to address the club's goalkeeping issues.

Mendy slotted easily into the set-up at Stamford Bridge and was an instant success for the club. He is an excellent shot-stopper who is currently regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in football.

B/R Football



Kalidou Koulibaly 🤝 Edouard Mendy - You'll have to go through Senegal to get to Chelsea's goal

He finished as runner-up to Manchester City's Ederson Moraes for the league's Golden Glove in the 2020-21 season. He also won the Champions League Golden Glove in his debut season in Europe.

Mendy was also nominated for the 2021 FIFA and UEFA Best Goalkepper Awards. He won both awards and finished runner-up behind Gianluigi Donnaruma for the Yashin Trophy.

He has kept 69 clean sheets in 93 appearances for the West Londoners. The 30-year-old will be looking to help his compatriot (Koulibaly) settle into life in London.

#2 Victor Moses

Victor Moses currently plays for Spartak Moscow

Victor Moses is one of three Nigerian footballers to have represented the Blues. The others are Celestine Babayaro and John Obi Mikel. Moses joined Chelsea in the summer of 2013.

In his first season, he featured majorly in cup competitions, helping the Blues win the UEFA Europa League in 2013.

Then came a series of loan deals. The Nigerian winger went on consecutive loan spells at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham United. Moses' presence at the club was more fruitful during Conte's first season as manager.

He was drafted into the first team after impressing the Italian manager in pre-season ahead of the 2016-17 campaign. Conte converted Moses into a wing-back in his preferred 3-4-3 formation.

That season, he made a total of 40 appearances, registering four goals and four assists as Chelsea won the league title. They also made it to the finals of the FA Cup, but lost 2-1 to Arsenal. Moses was a regular the following season. He helped the club win the 2018 FA Cup.

However, following Conte's dismissal and Maurizio Sarri's arrival in the summer of 2018, he was deemed surplus to requirements. He went on loan deals at Fernabache and Spartak Moscow before joining the latter permanently last season.

#1 John Obi Mikel

John Mikel Obi at Cobham

John Mikel Obi is a Chelsea legend. The Nigerian midfielder is one of the Blues' longest serving and most decorated African players. He spent 11 years at the club, winning 11 major titles.

Mikel joined the club from Norwegian side Lyn Oslo in 2006 in controversial circumstances. The West Londoners had to battle Manchester United for his signature.

He was signed as an attacking midfielder, but converted to a holding midfielder by Mourinho. Mikel played a huge role in Chelsea's success in the 2000's until 2017 when he left the club to join Chinese outfit Tiajin TEDA.

The Nigerian international made a total of 372 appearances for the club, scoring six goals and providing 16 assists.

