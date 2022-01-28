Ranking Lionel Messi's 5 best years with Argentina

Lionel Messi is one of the best players in the history of football. Despite not winning a FIFA World Cup, Argentine fans rank him on par with 1986 World Cup winner Diego Maradona. Messi, also known by the nickname 'La Pulga', won the Copa America in 2021. It was his first major trophy at the international level.

Messi made his senior debut for Argentina in 2005, aged 18. The PSG forward has scored 80 goals in 158 appearances for La Albiceleste. The playmaker has also provided 53 assists for his nation.

Lionel Messi is an all-time Argentine Legend

The seven-time Ballon d’Or is the all-time top scorer for Argentina, and the only thing eluding him is the FIFA World Cup. With the 2022 FIFA World Cup scheduled for later this year, Messi has pinned his hopes on finally winning the trophy.

Although the former Barcelona talisman hasn’t been hugely successful in international tournaments, he has produced phenomenal individual displays. Here are Lionel Messi’s five most prolific calendar years with Argentina.

#5 2013

Lionel Messi had a highly productive 2013 with Argentina

Lionel Messi has been highly consistent throughout his career. However, he was in his prime during the early 2010s, and 2013 was one such year. Messi had scored six goals and recorded four assists in his seven appearances for Argentina.

The 2021 Copa America winner didn’t lose a single game in 2013. Against Guatemala, Messi scored a splendid hat-trick and assisted the other goal in a 4-0 win. He was involved in three goals in Argentina’s 5-2 victory over Paraguay.

During the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Ecuador, the “Little Magician” scored one and set up his teammates for the other two goals. Needless to say, Messi was at the top of his game leading up to the World Cup that took place in Brazil.

#4 2016

Argentina v Bolivia: Group D - Copa America Centenario

Lionel Messi came really close to winning the Copa America Centenario in 2016. After being an unused substitute in the first game, he played all four matches leading up to the final. The left-footed winger scored five goals and recorded four assists.

The finals against Chile was a cagey affair that went to penalties. All 22 shots (18 by Argentina and four by Chile) during the 120 minutes were off target. Leo had little to no impact on the game and missed his spot pick. Argentina lost the shootout 4-2.

Messi’s Argentina may have lost the final, but he had a great tournament at an individual level. Messi was a straightforward pick in the Team of the Tournament. Overall, he scored eight goals and registered six assists in 2016.

