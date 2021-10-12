Ranking Liverpool's 5 best players so far this season

After a subdued 2020/21 campaign, Liverpool have bounced back and started the current season strongly. The Reds have demonstrated their might early in the season in a sensational manner. Jurgen Klopp's men are running the opposition down with their energy and scoring goals with effortless ease at times.

With key players in top form, Liverpool remain the only unbeaten team in the English top flight. Liverpool have racked up 17 goals in just seven games in the Premier League. They are second on the table with 15 points - winning four and drawing three of the matches.

In the UEFA Champions League, Liverpool sit at the top of their group and have won both their matches so far. Jurgen Klopp's band of warriors have scored eight goals in their two Champions League matches.

It goes without saying that Liverpool are title contenders and they will be difficult to beat considering the form they are in. There are some players who have been more responsible for the team's early success due to their superb performances. Without further ado, let us take a loot at

Liverpool's 5 best players so far this season

Virgil van Dijk is one of the best in players in the world in his position. The Dutch centre-back's importance was realized last campaign when he missed a chunk of the season due to injuries and his club struggled. Van Dijk has returned to match fitness and his presence in the Liverpool defense is a huge boost for Jurgen Klopp and Co.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Joel Matip on Virgil van Dijk:“He's the complete centre-back. He is calm with the ball and great against the ball. He is a leader when we are playing and we missed him, but now he is back and that is good for us.” #awlive [lfc] Joel Matip on Virgil van Dijk:“He's the complete centre-back. He is calm with the ball and great against the ball. He is a leader when we are playing and we missed him, but now he is back and that is good for us.” #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/RNkoNYmRIi

Although Van Dijk is still far from his best, he is still a shining light at the heart of Liverpool's defence.

It remains to be seen whether Van Dijk can match his own heights which helped the Reds reclaim the Premier League title.

#4 Fabinho

Fabinho is another crucial member of Jurgen Klopp's system at Liverpool. The defensive midfielder is known for his versatility, having made a mark in the centre-back position last campaign. The Brazilian is showing his class again in the 2020/21 campaign and proving why he is so vital for the Reds.

ً @Nabyesta Fabinho involved in our second CL final goal without a goal or assist. This is why Fabinho is more than stats Fabinho involved in our second CL final goal without a goal or assist. This is why Fabinho is more than stats https://t.co/YmpZ6ZDx0U

In the absence of key midfielders and Jordan Henderson's off form, Fabinho's responsibility has only increased in midfield. With his immense ability to read the game and break up play, the 27-year-old's importance to Liverpool's scheme of things will only increase as the season progresses.

