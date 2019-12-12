Ranking Liverpool's signings from Southampton in the Premier League era

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Dec 2019, 21:03 IST

Liverpool parted with £75 million to bring Virgil Van Dijk to Anfield from Southampton

Despite being Premier League stalwarts for the best part of a decade now, Southampton still have a reputation as being a “selling club”, who develop players and then move them onto bigger sides further up on the football food chain, usually making a tidy profit in the process. Various former Saints stars have gone onto superstardom in the game - after making their name playing on the south coast.

Over the years, Liverpool have been regular shoppers at St. Mary’s, bringing a number of players to Anfield to various degrees of success. In the Premier League era, no fewer than 8 players have made the move, with somewhere around £180 million paid to the south coast club from the Merseyside giants.

Here is a ranking of all the players who have moved from Southampton to Liverpool in the Premier League era.

#8 Paul Jones

Paul Jones made two appearances for Liverpool after an emergency loan move from Southampton

Even hardcore Liverpool fans could be forgiven for forgetting that Welsh goalkeeper Paul Jones signed with them on loan from Southampton during the 2003-04 season. Jones arrived during a period of crisis at Anfield in terms of goalkeepers, as both Jerzy Dudek and Chris Kirkland had picked up injuries, forcing Gerard Houllier to look to the Welshman instead.

Jones debuted for the Reds against Aston Villa in January 2004 – and at the age of 36 years, 8 months and 23 days, he became the club’s oldest post-war debutant. The Welsh keeper kept a clean sheet on his debut – a 1-0 victory – but conceded twice in a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham in his second game and then headed back to the south coast when Dudek returned from injury the following week.

