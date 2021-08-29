Ranking Liverpool's top 5 players from GW 3 of the Premier League

Liverpool won't necessarily be happy with their performance that came against a 10-man Chelsea. Unlike the Londoners who defeated Crystal Palace and Arsenal in their opening two fixtures, Liverpool, having faced Norwich and Burnley, experienced their first real test out there at Anfield last evening.

Everything was working as per Thomas Tuchel's plans and they even found the lead to stun Anfield in the 21st minute itself. Steering the tone of the game and bossing the Reds in their own backyard, Chelsea dominated Liverpool both on the pitch and on psychological levels.

Things took a surprising turn right before half-time as Chelsea had to see their midfielder, Reece James, get a red card and hand Liverpool a penalty in the process. Although it looked unintentional, the VAR check revealed Reece James' arm blocking a potential Mane goal after a mix-up in the box following a Liverpool corner.

Being a man down put Chelsea on the back-foot and the entire team simmered down their attack to take up a defensive role. Tuchel was seen punching the air when the referee blew the final whistle, as he knows, avoiding a loss at Anfield with 10 men is a victory in itself.

On the other hand, Liverpool kept on trying to hurt the opposition and dominated the second half.

Let's take a look at Liverpool's top five players from GW 3 of the Premier League.

#5 Joel Matip

Joel Matip made a couple of crucial blocks to deny Chelsea

The Liverpool centre-back was involved in each of his side's crucial moments that took place against Chelsea.

From heading the ball in which led to Reece James handball to having hit the woodwork once, Joel Matip often found himself in the right place at the right time. The stopper was tested by Lukaku in numerous instances but with the help of van Dijk, Matip could deny the Belgian from causing any damage.

He made a crucial block by putting his body in front of Lukaku's volley that could've found the net beyond an unprepared Alisson.

#4 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool equalized through Mohamed Salah's goal

Showing nerves of steel, Salah managed to slot in another fine goal from the spot. The dramatic event that led to Reece James' sending off awarded Liverpool an opportunity to equalize.

Mohamed Salah's goal helped the Merseysiders bounce back to challenge the visitors. Even though they didn't succeed in edging past Chelsea who were reduced to 10 men, Liverpool undoubtedly dominated the second half.

Putting on quite a duel with Marcos Alonso, the Egyptian was seen frustrated after coming close to glory on multiple occasions.

