Ranking Liverpool's top 5 players from GW 2 of the Premier League

Liverpool picked up their second Premier League win of the season in as many games against Burnley in their first home game of the season last Saturday.

Goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane were enough as the Reds overcame some late pressure by Burnley at Anfield to win 2-0. The victory puts them 3rd on the Premier League table at the moment.

It was far from Liverpool’s best lineup, as Jürgen Klopp handed Harvey Elliot his full Premier League debut. Despite a new look to their midfield, Liverpool looked confident at home and didn’t face too many threats from Burnley.

5 best performers for Liverpool from game week 2 of the Premier League

#5 Harvey Elliot

Harvey Elliot started in a three-man midfield for Liverpool and didn’t do too much wrong on his full Premier League debut for the Reds.

The teenager was assured with his passing and put in a disciplined performance in the Liverpool midfield, which isn’t easy.

Harvey Elliot looked so comfortable in a Liverpool team with top class players, massive future 💎 #LIVBUR pic.twitter.com/bfTl0qfcuy — urfreshtvsport (@urfreshtv_sport) August 21, 2021

Jürgen Klopp demands perfection from his midfielders, and Elliot’s ability to close down his opposition and quick release of the ball were impressive.

The 18-year old was sadly denied a sublime assist for Mohamed Salah as the Egyptian was offside. But the perfectly weighted pass to split the Burnley defense is just a hint of what he is capable of.

The likes of Thiago and Fabinho are expected to feature heavily in the coming weeks, but Elliot has laid down a marker with his impressive display.

#4 Kostas Tsimikas

Tsimikas started back-to-back Premier League games for the first time in his Liverpool career, and the Greek international put in another solid display at left-back.

Knowing well that he had to leave a mark on the game in Andy Robertson’s absence, Tsimikas drove forward with purpose and played a hand in the opening goal of the game.

His cross to find Diogo Jota in the box was hard to defend and the rest of his deliveries in the game were equally impressive.

An assist and a big display from your #LIVBUR @carlsberg Player of the Match, Kostas Tsimikas 🙌 pic.twitter.com/EDJeiGOwMT — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 21, 2021

Tsimikas was solid at the back too, as he was dribbled past just once. The 25-year old mustered three tackles in the game and was rarely found out of position.

Jürgen Klopp will have a major selection headache ahead of the Chelsea clash as Robertson is now back from his ankle injury. It would be a surprise if Tsimikas is dropped after impressing in the opening two games of the season.

