Ranking Newcastle United's 5 key players in the Premier League

Despite their recent 2-0 loss to Liverpool, Newcastle United are having an impressive campaign and are well placed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. They are fifth in the league table and are a point off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand. A big improvement from their last season, when they finished tenth with just 49 points.

The Magpies have also reached the final of the Carabao Cup, where they will face Manchester United this Sunday. It will be their first cup final in over 24 years.

A large part of their success is due to their new owners who bought the club in October 2021 for a reported £305 million. The takeover made Newcastle one of the richest clubs in Europe and instead of going on a spending spree, they have made some smart investments.

Their first step was to hire Eddie Howe as their new boss and the former Bournemouth manager didn't disappoint. Howe put together a quality team in his first season by signing quality players and getting rid of fringe players. The new arrivals have shown great form to lift the spirits at St. James' Park.

Let's take a look at five of Newcastle United's most important players in the Premier League.

5 key players for Newcastle United in the Premier League this season.

5. Nick Pope

Newcastle United have the best defensive record in the Premier League this season. They have let in just 15 goals in 23 matches, fewer than the league leaders Arsenal - who have let in 23. A large part of their success at the back has been their man between the sticks, Nick Pope.

Pope was signed from Burnley in the summer for around £10 million and has managed to keep the most clean sheets so far - 12 in 23 league matches. David De Gea is second on the list with 10 clean sheets.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



He will miss the Carabao Cup Final RED CARD FOR NICK POPE!He will miss the Carabao Cup Final RED CARD FOR NICK POPE!He will miss the Carabao Cup Final 😳 https://t.co/Aqw6UeE1fC

However, his recent red card against Liverpool means Pope will miss the final against Manchester United this Sunday.

4. Fabian Schar

Along with having the best defensive record, the Magpies have also lost the least number of games this season - just three. This is due to their men at the back, who have shown defensive solidity and understanding.

Southampton v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg

Fabian Schar has been one of those players for them. Schar is quick, tall and good in the air. His ability to play as a center-back as well as a full-back when required has made him an asset for the team.

His partnership with new signing Sven Botman has been the backbone of the team this term.

3. Bruno Guimaraes

Despite being linked to various other clubs, Newcastle United were able to convince Bruno Guimaraes to join them in January last year, a move which has paid dividends for both parties involved.

Southampton v Newcastle United - Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg

Guimaraes is a pressing monster with excellent stamina, who is good in both attack and defense. He has a knack for making key interceptions and quickly releasing the ball towards attackers. When required, he can hold the ball and move it around to keep possession.

He was also included in Brazil's World Cup squad due to his excellent form this season.

2. Miguel Almiron

Miguel Almiron is having a breakthrough season at Newcastle this season. He is the club's top scorer in the league with 10 goals and has also provided one assist.

Good on both wings, Eddie Howe has managed to bring the best out of him this season. Almiron has blistering pace and can dribble past defenders quite easily, which makes Newcastle's attack difficult to handle.

Newcastle United v West Ham United - Premier League

Since joining Newcastle in January 2019, it has taken some time for Almiron to establish himself at St. James' Park. He was in and out of the team due to inconsistencies in earlier seasons but has found his footing this time. Howe and the team management also deserve some credit for being patient with him.

1. Keiran Trippier

Keiran Trippier was sold to Atletico Madrid from Tottenham in 2019 for a sum of £20 million. He had a disappointing time in Spain, making 86 appearances for the club and scoring zero goals for them. His career looked to be coming to an end before the Magpies came knocking in January last year.

He was signed for £12 million and has managed to revive his career in the Premier League. The hard-working full-back has managed to provide four assists and scored a brilliant freekick goal this season.

Kieran Trippier @trippier2 Absolutely delighted to be extending my contract with @NUFC Since iv arrived in Newcastle the fans and everyone associated with the club has made me feel soo welcome. I have enjoyed every moment representing this great club and look forward to continue giving everything I can. Absolutely delighted to be extending my contract with @NUFC Since iv arrived in Newcastle the fans and everyone associated with the club has made me feel soo welcome. I have enjoyed every moment representing this great club and look forward to continue giving everything I can. https://t.co/Yeuz95o4bk

Trippier is a dead ball specialist and a great crosser who works hard in defense too. He is the current club captain and organizes the team's defense well. Despite being 32 years old, he signed a long-term deal last month.

Looking at their recent rise, Newcastle United are well on track to becoming a European giant and dominate the Premier League in the coming years.

Poll : Will Newcastle qualify for UCL? Yes No 0 votes