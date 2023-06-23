Ranking teams in Europe's top five leagues to have won the most points

A thrilling 2022-23 domestic campaign across Europe's top five leagues recently came to an end. Several top teams maintained their nerve, grinded it out, were extremely consistent, racked up win after win and were deservedly crowned champions for their efforts. Some big-name teams failed to impress and fell short in their respective leagues as well.

The title race was fierce in some leagues across Europe with the title race going down to the wire. But now that the dust is clear, the question on everybody's minds is which champion team ended up with the most points across these top leagues? Who was the creme de la creme amongst the big boys?

This article will rank teams in Europe's top five leagues to have won the most points. Without further ado, let's get straight to them.

#5 Bayern Munich - 71 points

1. FC Köln v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

In what could be termed as one of their most difficult campaigns in recent years, Bayern Munich won 21, drew eight and lost five out of the 34 Bundesliga games that they played. They registered 71 points in the league and won the title on goal difference (54) ahead of Borussia Dortmund (39) on the final day thanks to a late Jamal Musiala goal.

The primary reason of the German giants making the list despite the board's decision to change the first team manager at the camoaign's end was their wealth of experience. Borussia Dortmund had a decent chance of winning the Bundesliga 2022-23 title on the final day but they failed to do so.

#4 Paris Saint-Germain - 85 points

Paris Saint-Germain are arguably one of the best teams in Europe

The 2022-23 season was one of the Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) toughest campaigns in recent years as they struggled to remain consistent towards the end of the campaign, registering three victories in their last six games. Nevetheless, Les Parisiens held their nerve and won the title in the second-last gameweek.

While the team's inconsistency could be tied to Neymar's injury, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi stepped up to be the team's messiahs. The Parisians won 27, drew four and lost seven out of the 38 league games that they played. They registered 85 points four more than second-placed Lens. Lionel Messi & Co. were lucky to win the league title and it could seem a difficult task to replicate next time around, especially after the news of the Argentine leaving.

#3 Barcelona - 88 points

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - LaLiga Santander

Despite their disappointing outing in Europe in the 2022-23 campaign, Barcelona remained consistent in their domestic league and won their 27th La Liga crown. Xavi Hernandez's men won 28 games, drew four and lost six out of 38 league games. They registered 88 points in the league and won the La Liga 2022-23 title with 10 points ahead of their closest rivals Real Madrid.

It is important to note that the overall performance of the team was also remarkable. This is based on the fact that the team conceded the least number of goals in the league (20) and they scored the joint second-highest number of goals (70). German shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen also kept the most number of clean sheets (26) across Europe's top five leagues.

#2 Manchester City - 89 points

The European Giants “Manchester City” 2022-23 season

There’s no doubt in anybody's minds that Manchester City are the best and most efficient-run team currently in Europe. Their performance in numerous competitions was remarkable and they won the most coveted treble this season.

The Cityzens won 28 games, drew five and lost five out of the 38 league games, clinching their fifth title in the last six seasons. The Sky Blues registered 89 points and they clinched the Premier League title ahead of Arsenal, who finished second, five points behind Pep Guardiola's men.

Despite featuring an dominating numerous competitions last season, the Cityzens did not allow fatigue to get the better of them as they clinched two other trophies as well. They have firmly established their status as one of the best teams currently in Europe.

#1 Napoli - 90 points

SSC Napoli v UC Sampdoria - Serie A

Napoli were arguably one of the most transformed teams during the 2022-23 campaign as they showed class in numerous competitions. They won the Serie A title after 33 long years, a feat which the late Diego Maradona would've been proud of.

Luciano Spalletti's men won 28, drew six and lost four out of the 38 league games that they played in the 2022-23 campaign. They earned the most points of any team across the top five leagues (90) as they clinched the Scudetto in style. Whether they would replicate this success next season is the million-dollar question on everybody's minds.

