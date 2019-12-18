Ranking the 4 definitive choices for Erling Håland's next club

Sai Teja FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 18 Dec 2019, 14:51 IST SHARE

RB Salzburg v Liverpool FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

As the January transfer window nears, Erling Håland is the one name that is dominating football headlines all over the globe. The teenage sensation has been in sublime goal-scoring form this season, having scored an astounding 28 goals and setting up a further 7 in just 22 games this season and setting a host of records along the way.

On December 18, 2019, reputed football journalist Fabrizio Romano reported that the 4 clubs who have made an official offer for the Norwegian are Manchester United, RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Juventus.

All 4 clubs are most certainly great options for Håland with their own sets of pros and cons should he accept their offer.

Håland situation, right now...



Bid from Man United.

Bid from Juventus.

Bid from Leipzig.

Bid from Borussia Dortmund.



He’s going to decide soon with his family and Raiola.

Ole knows he wants to play. He wants to be a starter.

That will be the key of his next move.

🇳🇴⏳ #Haaland — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 18, 2019

Here, we analyse the options that Erling Håland has on the table and rank the 4 aforementioned clubs as potential destinations for the striker.

4. Juventus

SS Lazio v Juventus - Serie A

On paper, Juventus is undoubtedly a fantastic move. Their domestic dominance will certainly ensure that Håland will have titles to show for should he move to Turin, and he can go on to become a decorated footballer in the future.

The Norwegian could also have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to partner up top with 5-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. For a striker who has been termed as one of the most unique talents of the new generation of wonderkids in European football, it would be an unbelievable experience to train week in week out with perhaps the most phenomenal and merciless goalscorer in football history.

Håland would also be supported a star-studded squad as well, with the likes of Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, Douglas Costa, Federico Bernardeschi, Aaron Ramsey, and more to switch around with.

Advertisement

Thay being said, however, the fact that Juventus are arguably one of the top clubs in Europe right now could also mean a few other things for the Norwegian.

Juventus v Genoa CFC - Serie A

Playing time at this moment would be the key to a successful move for the former Molde striker and as of now, there are no certainties regarding the role he could command in the squad. Despite the number of overwhelming pros that favour a move to the Allianz Stadium, the pressure that Juventus are under to win the Champions League and potentially playing second-fiddle to their existing firepower could prove to be detrimental to Håland's progress.

This is not to say Juventus in a couple of years won't be looking for a new striker, as both Ronaldo and Higuain approach the twilights of their respective careers. But as of January 2020, it might not be the wisest option for Håland.

1 / 4 NEXT