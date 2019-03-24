Ranking the 5 best managers in world football

Tim Hollis FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 822 // 24 Mar 2019, 19:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Life of a football manager is never easy. Managing the egos of superstar players is becoming increasingly difficult and the list of off-field responsibilities is ever-increasing. They get minimal credit when the team performs well and when teams perform poorly, they’re usually the first to go.

Pep Guardiola at the Swansea City v Manchester City - FA Cup Quarter Final

That said, we are still blessed with some phenomenal managers in our game today. There are several elite managers who have proved their success across Europe’s top leagues for multiple seasons.

This list will take an in-depth look at who I believe to be the 5 best managers in world football at this point in time. I’ve looked at criteria such as domestic league success, Champions League success, versatility across Europe’s top leagues and longevity at the top. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

1. Pep Guardiola

After a fantastic playing career for Barcelona, Guardiola has excelled in a managerial role. He has managed 3 of the top sides in world football, enjoying success at Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Man City.

Pep during his time in Germany -FC Bayern Muenchen v Hannover 96 - Bundesliga

His managerial record at all 3 clubs is fantastic, winning over 71% of matches in each of his destinations. He has managed to comfortably win La Liga, the Bundesliga, and Premier League, winning multiple Champions League titles in the process.

Whilst his efforts at Barcelona and Bayern Munich were spectacular, what he is doing with this City side is arguably the most impressive. In this era of extremely competitive football, his side managed to achieve an unprecedented 100 points and could be in line for the quadruple this season. He definitely has some talented rivals, but Pep Guardiola is comfortably the best manager in world football.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement