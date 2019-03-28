Ranking the 5 best right-backs in World Football

Joshua Kimmich (left)

Whilst they’re often underrated by fans, full-backs are becoming increasingly important in the modern game. Just like goalkeepers, the average price for a top-quality full-back continues to soar.

Given the number of responsibilities the modern full-back has, it isn’t hard to see why. Especially for top European sides, full-backs need to be strong defensively as well as going forward. They need to be able to lock down opposing wingers whilst also delivering quality crosses in attack.

Right-back, in particular, is an everchanging position and the quality continues to improve this season. When creating this list, I aimed to look at both their defensive and offensive ability as well as their longevity at the top. Without further ado, let’s get into it.

5. Sergi Roberto

Roberto has definitely emerged as one of the world’s premier right-backs in recent seasons for both club and country. Despite the acquisition of Nelson Semedo, Roberto’s strong performances have made him a key part of the Barcelona side.

Having played a lot in midfield previously, Roberto excels with the ball at his feet. This makes him an excellent fit at Barcelona, with his passing and movement ability fitting seamlessly into their attacking system. In addition to providing a strong creative outlet going forward, he has also worked hard to improve his defensive abilities and he is now more than an able defender.

FC Barcelona v Olympique Lyonnais - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

On pace to have 30 La Liga appearances for Barca for a 4th straight season now, Roberto is definitely a key component of the Barca side. He has also been very strong internationally, representing both Spain and Catalonia at the highest level. At just 26 years of age, he is definitely poised to climb this list in the coming seasons.

