Ranking the 5 Fastest Footballers in the Premier League in 2018/19 season

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
464   //    10 Jun 2019, 12:26 IST

Crystal Palace v Fulham FC - Premier League
Crystal Palace v Fulham FC - Premier League

The 2018/19 season of the Premier League ended with a bang! Manchester City and Liverpool battled till the last day to give the title race the grandiloquent finish it deserved. City and Guardiola pipped Liverpool and Klopp on the final day to lift the Premier League trophy and would ultimately go on to register a first domestic treble in history.

The race to finish within the top four was also full of twists and turns, as Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur ultimately finished 3rd and 4th respectively and both Arsenal and Manchester United were left without Champions League football for the next season.

The whole season was full of twists and turns, but what remains long in our memory is the fast-paced football that excited the world and kept the audience on their toes. With every passing year, the standard of the league has improved, but what has remained constant is the speed at which the games are played.

The English Premier League has been home to some fantastic speedsters over the years and this season too, the audience got to watch some fantastic talents burn up the pitch with their pace. Today, we take a look at the 5 fastest footballers in the Premier League from the 2018/19 season.

#5 DeAndre Yedlin (United States of America, Newcastle United)

Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Top Speed: 35.17 km/h

The American was a constant feature for the Magpies defence last season, appearing 25 times as the right back and also picking up 4 more appearances from the right midfield.

However, it was at the right back position that he was most impressive, scoring one goal and picking up 2 assists. The American's most impressive asset is his speed and he is one of only 9 players in the league who have broken the 35 km/h mark in the 2018/19 season.

DeAndre Yedlin has averaged 25.24 passes per game last season and has registered 77 crosses with 23% crossing accuracy. He had a tackle success rate of 59% and picked up 6 yellow cards and 1 red card. But it was only when he raced down the pitch that he gave spectators something to remember him by.

The American clocked a top speed of 35.17 km/h and was the fifth fastest football player in the Premier League last season.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Leroy Sane Timothy Fosu-Mensah Football Top 5/Top 10
