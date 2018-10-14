Ranking the top 10 currently active players who deserve to win more trophies

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 842 // 14 Oct 2018, 19:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Eden Hazard of Chelsea is worthy of more titles than he has actually won

As a sport, apart from the abundance of cash and fame that football has to offer, it also has oodles of silverware one can target winning. It is this part of the beautiful game that actually places a footballer on the pedestal and guarantees him stardom.

But, life never maintains a consistency in the leniency it offers to us. Sometimes, we may work scarcely and gain things beyond the wildest of our dreams. On the other hand, we may go the extra mile to achieve our targets, but the results might not be up to par with our expectations.

Similarly, when it comes to football, the beautiful game has both kinds of examples to showcase. Some players win more than they actually deserve while some others have to make do with unsatisfactory results that fail to fulfil their desires.

On that note, let's take a look at 10 such currently active footballers who deserve to clinch silverware to a greater extent but have had a mediocre number of trophies in their cabinet.

#10 Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund)

Astonishingly, Marco Reus has won only two trophies with Dortmund since joining them in 2012

Now, Marco Reus might be a debatable inclusion considering how less he has contributed to his team's success knowing that he is an injury-prone player.

However, just take a look at some of his major personal laurels.

Bundesliga Player of the Season (2011-12, 2013-14), German Footballer of the Year (2012) and Dortmund Player of the Year (2013-14). Also, make no mistake, he has been a part of the Bundesliga Team of the Season four times since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2012.

He might be decorated personally, but collectively, Marco Reus has a meagre amount of medals to brag about. 1 DfB Pokal and 2 DFL Supercups is all that he has won with his current employers while finishing as a runner-up in the Champions League once in 2013.

Whether he deserves to have a Champions League medal dangling down his neck is actually debatable. But there definitely is a dire need for league titles above in that list, don't you think?

Another thing, Marco Reus must have suffered miserably as he watched his nation win the World Cup in 2014. If it wasn't for his injury, he could have looked up to his World Cup medal as a consolation for his scarcity of laurels in club football. Can fate actually get lousier than this?

1 / 10 NEXT