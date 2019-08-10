Ranking the top 5 midfielders in the Premier League

Jayesh Motwani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 196 // 10 Aug 2019, 01:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

This week marks the official beginning of the Premier League 2019/2020 season and brings with it a whole lot of excitement.

Last season, Manchester City won the title for the second consecutive time with 98 points while Liverpool ended close second with 97 points. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur finished third and fourth respectively with the former winning the Europa League.

On the back of their poor show last season, Huddersfield Town, Fulham and Cardiff City were relegated while Sheffield United, Norwich City, and Aston Villa have been promoted to the Premier League this season.

So, without further ado, here are the five midfielders who can make a big impact in the upcoming season and are the best in the Premier League currently:

#5 Fabinho

Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

When Liverpool signed Fabinho for a fee of upwards of €40m last summer, many thought that the Brazilian would take some time to settle into the Premier League as do most players. But after an initial phase of about a month or so where he didn't get much game time, Klopp slowly started integrating him into the team and he was so good in that number 6 role, he almost became undroppable.

The 25-year-old is an out-and-out defensive midfielder who can even play in the backline and his work off the ball is what makes him indispensable to the team. In terms of the stats attacking wise, Fabinho scored just one goal and assisted a further 2, he averaged 57 passes per game and played 72 accurate long balls. As far as his defensive contribution is concerned, Fabinho made had a tackles success rate of 53 percent, making 28 interceptions, 26 clearances, winning 153 duels and recovering possession 120 times.

Fabinho will be a key part of this Liverpool team in the upcoming season as Klopp's team gear up for another Premier League title challenge.

1 / 5 NEXT