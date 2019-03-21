Ranking the Top 5 Players in World Football This Season

Tim Hollis FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.95K // 21 Mar 2019, 11:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fulham FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

It has been another incredible season of European Football, particularly in our top leagues. We’ve seen some exciting title races, enthralling Champions League ties, and of course some excellent talent. The Premier League title race between Liverpool and Man City has been particularly incredible, and both sides possess a player in this list.

Central to this fantastic season has been the quality of some of Europe’s top players this season. This article will take an objective look at the top 5 players from around the world this season and what we can expect from them going forward.

With around 2 months left to go this season, we’re sure to see some unique twists and turns the rest of the way. one can almost guarantee that the players on this list will have a huge impact on how this season turns out.

#5 Virgil Van Dijk

Whilst Liverpool’s front 3 have rightly grabbed a lot of the headlines, Van Dijk has had another excellent and underrated season. His transfer from Southampton last Winter transformed Liverpool into a strong contender for both the Premier League and Champions League.

The Reds have dealt with several injuries at the back this season, but Van Dijk has remained a constant in their strong defensive performances. He is arguably the most important player in the current side and very likely a future Liverpool captain.

Especially against the top opposing Centre Forwards, Van Dijk’s elite athleticism makes him a fantastic Centre Back. He is outstanding against physical attackers in the air, whilst also possessing the technical ability needed to play out from the back in Jurgen Klopp’s system. If the Reds are to claim a maiden Premier League title this season, you can bet Van Dijk will play a huge role down the stretch.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement