Ranking the top 10 Premier League sides based on transfer record fees 

The Premier League is the richest football league in the world, and arguably the most competitive one too.

Thanks to its lucrative television deals and rich team owners, the Premier League is able to attract world-class players to English shores. That was apparent last summer when Premier League clubs were some of the top spenders despite the COVID-19 pandemic wrecking the finances of most clubs.

On that note, here's a look at the top ten Premier League teams in terms of their record signings over the years.

Note: All data as per transfermarkt.

#10 Newcastle - Joelinton (€44 million)

Joelinton landed at Newcastle in 2019.

Newcastle smashed their club record to land Joelinton in the summer of 2019. But thus far, the Brazilian has struggled to get going in the Premier League.

The striker played all 38 games in the 2019-20 season, but found the back of the net only twice. His next Premier League campaign turned out to be no better, as Joelinton managed to double his goal tally from the previous season.

The 25-year-old has failed to make a mark this season too, failing to find the back of the net in nine Premier League games.

#9 Leicester City - Youri Tielemans (€45 million)

Youri Tielemans has been a decent performer in the Premier League.

Youri Tielemans arrived at Leicester City on a loan deal from Monaco in the 2018-19 season. He impressed enough for The Foxes to make his deal permanent in the summer of 2019.

The Belgian has been a mainstay for Leicester City in the Premier League since then, missing only one league game. The midfielder has contributed 15 goals and 17 assists in the competition during his stint with The Foxes.

This season, Tielemans has scored thrice and provided two assists in nine games. However, Leicester are languishing in ninth place in the Premier League table.

#8 Everton - Gylfi Sigurdsson (€49.4 million)

Gylfi Sigurdsson has had a decent stint in the Premier League.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has had a successful decade-long stint in the Premier League. He has played over 300 games in the competition for three different clubs, scoring 67 goals and registering 52 assists.

The Icelandic midfielder was acquired by Everton in a club-record transfer in the summer of 2018. Sigurdsson has continued his prolific exploits in the Premier League despite a change in surroundings.

However, owing to criminal investigations of the player due to some of his off-field activities, Sigurdsson hasn't been registered by Everton for the 2021-22 season.

#7 West Ham United - Sebastien Haller (€50 million)

Sebastien Haller played only two seasons in the Premier League.

West Ham United splurged €50 million to land prolific Eintracht Frankfurt forward Sebastien Haller in the summer of 2019.

However, in one and a half seasons in the Premier League, Haller struggled to find his bearings, netting only ten times in nearly 50 games. So when Ajax came calling for Haller in January this year, West Ham decided to cut their losses and let go of the Cote d'Ivoire striker.

Much to everyone's surprise, Haller was back to his prolific best in Amsterdam, netting 24 times across competitions in less than a year at the club.

Haller made a blistering start to his 2021-22 campaign, becoming the second-player ever to score a quadruple on his Champions League debut. Two games later, he has six goals in the competition.

