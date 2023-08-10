It is exciting to see Premier League's young talents taking center stage and delivering excellent performances. Seeing young talents excel and go on to become world-class players is one of the beautiful aspects to witness in the English top flight.

Players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were labeled huge talents during their early days and duly lived up to their potential. We are also witnessing stars like Bukayo Saka, Harvey Elliott, and Phil Foden growing into world-class players.

Young footballers have a long way to go before they can prove anything. It is also impressive to witness the audacity they display to showcase their abilities and skills at the world's biggest stages. This trait, more often than not, quickly translates into wealth and recognition. Most importantly though, they arrive with a breath of fresh air in their teams and are a concrete cause of excitement for the future.

Below, we have listed four such young prodigies who could take the world by storm in the near future. Here are the top four most valuable teenagers in the Premier League right now as per Transfermarkt.

#4 Rico Lewis - €20 Million

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

Last season, Rico Lewis enjoyed a breakout year with Manchester City featuring 14 times in the Premier League and making two appearances in the UEFA Champions League. The 2004-born English protege was an excellent backup for Kyle Walker in the right-back position.

One eye-catching positive from the City full-back is his defensive movements and passing ability. Lewis had a passing completion accuracy of 91.3%, one of the highest in Pep Guardiola's squad.

To top off an impressive individual campaign, he was part of the City squad that won the treble. The 18-year-old proved to be a solid full-back and can potentially have many good years in Machester as he continues to improve.

#3 Julio Enciso - €22 Million

Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

One Premier League club that has seen a surge in their youth recruitment effectiveness is Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls managed to capture Julio Enciso from Paraguyan side Libertad in the Summer of 2022. While at Libertad, Julio was deadly, netting 11 times in 14 games in the 2022 Pimera Division Apertura.

The 19-year-old Paraguayan attacker has enormous potential which he displayed it in his 20 games for Brighton last season in the Premier League. He started in seven games and scored four times, giving two assists.

For someone who just transitioned to Europe, Enciso is doing well and his €22 million market value is a clear indication that he is one to watch out for this season.

#2 Alejandro Garnacho - €25 Million

Manchester United v RC Lens - Pre-Season Friendly

Alejandro Garnacho was playing in the youth ranks at Atletico Madrid in 2020. Fast forward to 2022, he was assisted by none other than Cristiano Ronaldo for his first goal at Manchester United. The Argentine was a breakout star at the Red Devils last season.

The teenager showed his undoubted quality for United and his market value quickly rose. He continued to dazzle for the club in the Premier League, F.A Cup, and Europa League for the club.

Injury may have played a part in not allowing the left winger to add to his tally of five goals and assists each last season, but we can all expect great things from him very soon.

#1 Evan Ferguson - €30 Million

Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Ranked as the most valuable teenager at €30 million in the Premier League is Brighton's Evan Ferguson. The Irish striker was born in 2004 and is rated as an upcoming great.

The 18-year-old is a born scorer and is one to watch next season. In the 19 Premier League games he played last season, he scored a total of six goals and had a goal-conversion ratio of 0.57 because he started in 10 of those games.

Ferguson also made his debut for the senior Irish national team last year and has found the back of the net twice in six caps.