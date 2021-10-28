Ranking the top 5 defenders in the Premier League so far

The Premier League boasts some of the world's best defenders today.

All the top teams in England are armed with excellent defensive talent that enables them to challenge for football's top prizes. As the saying goes, attack wins you games but defense wins you titles.

Last year's UEFA Champions League was the perfect stage for Chelsea to embody this saying. They managed to maintain one of the best defensive records in the history of the tournament, conceding just four goals. It was a feat that was integral to their ultimate triumph in the competition.

Let's take a look at the top five defenders in the Premier League so far this season.

#5. Cesar Azpilicueta - Chelsea

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Cesar Azpilicueta is a bonafide Chelsea legend.

The Spaniard has been with the Blues since 2012 and has played a key role in delivering one of the most successful periods in the club's history. He has won several trophies with the club and will fondly be remembered by fans for years to come.

GiveMeSport @GiveMeSport Cesar Azpilicueta has not made a single error leading to a goal in his entire, 9-year, Premier League career 👏👏



Chelsea legend 🔵 Cesar Azpilicueta has not made a single error leading to a goal in his entire, 9-year, Premier League career 👏👏Chelsea legend 🔵 https://t.co/LJq1chZxYr

Azpilicueta is one of the most versatile defenders in world football. He has shown time and again that he is capable of lining up anywhere in the defensive line and delivering his best.

The 32-year-old is vastly experienced. He has won two Premier League titles, two UEFA Europa League titles and one UEFA Champions League. He also recently finished runner-up with Spain in the UEFA Nations League which was won by France.

Mark Worrall @gate17marco Hail, César!

-birthday shout out to César Azpilicueta

-a fantastic & loyal player & captain who has proved to be a brilliant ambassador for Chelsea throughout his career at Stamford Bridge & especially during these troubled times. Hail, César! -birthday shout out to César Azpilicueta-a fantastic & loyal player & captain who has proved to be a brilliant ambassador for Chelsea throughout his career at Stamford Bridge & especially during these troubled times. https://t.co/o1Gv3gxhdn

With the Spaniard tied to a contract until 2022, he will look to win some more silverware with Chelsea before deciding on the next phase of his career.

#4. Sergi Canos - Brentford

Barnet v Brentford - FA Cup Fourth Round

Sergi Canos is a man in top form at the moment.

Playing for recently promoted side Brentford, many felt the players and club would struggle to adapt to the pace of the Premier League. Since their promotion, Thomas Frank's side have silenced critics over the past three months.

Squawka Football @Squawka Sergi Canós' game by numbers vs. Arsenal:



7 duels won

7 tackles made

7 ball recoveries

5 passes into the final ⅓

5 passes into the box

4 crosses

3 shots

2 shots on target

2 interceptions

1 goal



Pure class. 🔋 Sergi Canós' game by numbers vs. Arsenal:7 duels won7 tackles made7 ball recoveries5 passes into the final ⅓5 passes into the box4 crosses3 shots2 shots on target2 interceptions1 goalPure class. 🔋 https://t.co/hBlmqMQH0d

Brentford currently sits at 12th on the table and Sergi Canos has been a key figure in enabling this. The Spaniard came up through Barcelona's academy before signing for Liverpool in 2015.

He spent only one year with Liverpool before a loan spell at Brentford. This was followed by a permanent transfer to Norwich City, where he spent a season before signing for Brentford permanently.

He has become something of a cult hero at Brentford, even establishing himself as a first-team regular. He regularly features as a right-back, but is also capable of playing as a right-winger if required. Canos even scored the club's first Premier League goal in a 2-0 win against Arsenal on the opening day of the season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh