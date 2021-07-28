Ranking the top 5 Ligue 1 goal-scorers in the last decade

Though Ligue 1's recent past has witnessed Paris Saint-Germain's dominance, the French elite division wasn't always monopolized by the Parisians if you consider the history.

The L'Hexagoal, has traveled to many cities including Monaco, Marseille, Lille, Saint-Étienne and Lyon. PSG are currently the Ligue 1 powerhouses. However, Lille's recent triumph has brought some excitement back to the French league.

The presence of competition at regular intervals within Ligue 1 has often kept the intensity alive. The same has resulted in the emergence of some great teams and a handful of impactful players.

Let's discuss the latter in depth and look at the top 5 Ligue 1 goal-scorers in the last decade.

#5 Alexandre Lacazette - 99 (Lyon)

Alexandre Lacazette is a player who climbed up the ladder after starting from the grassroots level. The Arsenal forward kept rising through the ranks with time, which was nothing but a pure reflection of his consistency.

Alexandre Lacazette spent his prime years at Lyon.

After six years with Lyon's junior team, Lacazette donned the senior team jersey during the latter half of the 2009-10 season after being called up by the first-team coach. He went on to add firepower to Lyon's attacking prowess.

Things kept improving for the Lyon native. In April of 2015, Lacazette broke Lyon's record for most Ligue 1 goals scored in a single season when he smashed a 46-year-old record. The Frenchman finished the season with 27 goals and also won the Ligue 1 Player of the Year award.

#OTD in 2017: Alexandre Lacazette signed for Arsenal for £46.5m from Lyon. A club record fee at the time. pic.twitter.com/jzMyXrFteB — Throwback Arsenal (@ThrowbackAFC) July 5, 2019

In his final season with the French outfit, Lacazette overtook club legend Juninho to become Lyon's 4th highest goal-scorer in all competitions. Following this, he earned himself a lucrative deal from Arsenal.

#4 Wissam Ben Yedder - 101 (Toulouse, Monaco)

Wissam Ben Yedder has been phenomenal for all the sides he has played within Ligue 1. The former Sevilla star started his senior career with Toulouse and went on to become the best player ever in the club's history.

Wissam Ben Yedder has returned to Ligue 1 with Monaco.

Wissam Ben Yedder arrived in France for his second spell with Monaco and gifted Sevilla with their club-record sale. The 30-year-old striker is far from slowing down and has wrapped up the previous season as the league's second-most goal-scorer (shared with Memphis Depay).

Wissam Ben Yedder's updated record for Monaco in Ligue 1:



34 games

24 goals

10 assists#ASMFCGB pic.twitter.com/qvXvCLjNDA — bet365 (@bet365) November 1, 2020

Hailing from a futsal background, Wissam Ben Yedder's quick feet are his biggest weapons. With 101 goals in the past decade, he occupies the fourth spot on our list.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Ritwik Kumar