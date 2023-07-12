The 2023-24 Premier League season is just a few weeks away and clubs have begun preparations ahead of the new season. Pre-season is underway and the transfer window is also bubbling.

Top clubs in the English top flight have been busy working on their teams. They have sold players as well as brought in quality additions to bolster their squad in to give strong competition to other teams in the new campaign.

The midfield is the engine room of any football team. The composition, quality, consistency, and harmony of a team's midfield department can make or break their season. An example is Liverpool from last season who suffered immensely due to a lack of quality personnel in that unit.

We have seen some major reinforcement in this position from the big clubs this summer. Thus, this article will highlight five possible midfield partnerships we could witness in the Premier League next season.

#5 Chelsea - Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo (strong linkage), Christopher Nkunku

If there is one club that really needs to find a rhythm in the midfield next season, it is Chelsea. After a disappointing 2022-23 campaign, the club needs to get back to be amongst the top again. They have hired Mauricio Pochettino who plans to return the club back to the top and have also made some interesting summer signings so far.

However, a massive clearout this summer has seen the Blues lose a good number of their first-team midfielders. N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, and Kai Havertz have all left Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Blues need to fill the void left by these top midfielders. They are currently the favorites to sign Eucadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo after he admitted (as seen in 90min) that he couldn't say no to joining the club. If the deal is eventually completed, Pochettino could line up Enzo Fernandez, Caicedo, and Christopher Nkunku as his midfield three.

Fernandez playing in central midfield, Caicedo as the defensive midfielder, and Nkunku operating as a no.10 could be the perfect partnership for the five times Premier League winners.

#4 Liverpool - Alexis Mac Allister, Fabinho, Dominik Szoboszlai

As mentioned earlier, the Reds were deficient in midfield last season. Injuries to most of their midfielders like Thiago left Jurgen Klopp's side flat and overwhelmed in the middle. The 2020 Premier League champions couldn't perform at the top level as they are known to do.

To remedy last season's shortcomings, they have roped in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton & Hove Albion and RB Leipzig respectively on big-money deals. The Argentine was one of the best midfielders in the league last season while the Hungarian is currently one of the highly-rated attacking midfielders in the game.

Pairing these talented duo in the middle alongside Fabinho could return the spark to the Merseyside club. Their versatility also gives the manager a range of options in the midfield department.

The Reds still have other top-rated midfielders such as Thiago, and Jordan Henderson in their ranks. Right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has also shown he is capable of playing a midfield role.

#3 Manchester United - Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount

Manchester United manager Erik ten Haag currently has an array of quality midfielders at his disposal. Bruno Fernades, Casemiro, Fred, Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, and the recently acquired Mason Mount make up the Red Devils' midfield department.

The above names are some of the best attacking, central and defensive midfielders in the Premier League. A midfield trio of Fernandes, Casemiro, and Mount will most likely be the manager's paring for next season.

The trio boasts of loads of experience and quality and will give Ten Hag's side a real balance in defensive and attacking midfield. If they can form an understanding early on in the season, the Manchester club could have one of the best midfield setups in the league.

#2 Arsenal - Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice (Incoming)

After missing out on the Premier League title last season, the Gunners have been active in the transfer market and have invested heavily in their midfield unit. They have recruited Kai Havertz from Chelsea and are in line to secure the services of West Ham United's Declan Rice.

A trio of Rice, Odegaard (who was fantastic last season), and Kai Havertz would definitely give Mikel Arteta's side the push they need to better their last season's performances.

Granit Xhaka has joined Bayer Leverkusen, and Thomas Partey has been linked with a move away to either Italy or Saudi Arabia this summer as per football.london. However, it can be stated that the Gunners have made adequate replacements for their outgoing midfielders.

#1 Manchester City - Kevin De Bruyne, Mateo Kovacic, Rodri

Manchester City's midfield was the driving force of their historic treble last season. The trio of Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, and Ilkay Gudogan was the pivot of the team. They racked up a combined 17 goals and 27 assists for Pep Guardiola's side last term.

Erling Haaland flourished immensely, thanks to the services he got from the midfielders who initiated attacks from the middle and also brought the wingers into the play.

The Citizens let Gundogan leave on a free transfer to Bracelona but have roped in an apt replacement in Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea. The Croatian is one of the best deep-lying midfielders in football and will further improve under Guardiola.

The Spanish manager could also slot John Stones occasionally into the midfield after his brilliant cameo performances in that position last season. Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, and Bernardo Silva can also feature intermittently in the middle.

