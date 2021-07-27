Ranking the top 5 Raphael Varane replacements at Real Madrid 

After the exit of their erstwhile captain and defensive mainstay Sergio Ramos on a free transfer this summer, Real Madrid are bracing for the potential departure of another defensive lynchpin, Raphael Varane.

During a glorious decade-long stint at Real Madrid, Varane played over 350 games and won trophies galore - three La Liga and four Champions League titles - to name a few.

However, the 28-year-old, who has a year left on his contract with the capital club, apparently seeks a new challenge and has been strongly linked with a move to Manchester United.

Raphaël Varane has just arrived at Valdebebas as he’s not breaking his relationship with Real Madrid - respecting the club and Perez. 🔴 #MUFC



He knows Manchester United are in talks with Real Madrid - he wants a Premier League experience. Contract almost ready, up to the clubs. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 23, 2021

Already reeling from the departure of Ramos for free, Real Madrid do not want the same to happen with Varane next summer and want to cash in on the Frenchman when there is still time to do so. However, Varane's departure close on the heels of Ramos' would leave a gaping hole in the heart of the Real Madrid defense.

Fortunately, the La Liga giants already have a few players who could step up and fill in for Varane, while a few new arrivals could also do the job. So without further ado, here's a look at five players who could replace Raphael Varane at Real Madrid should the Frenchman leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer:

#5 Nacho Fernandez

Nacho Fernandez

Nacho Fernandez, more commonly known only by his first name, is a ready-made replacement Real Madrid have for Raphael Varane.

The 31-year-old, who made his club debut in 2010-11, has played more than 300 games in all competitions for Real Madrid. Notably, Nacho featured in 24 league games for his team last season after Sergio Ramos missed large swathes of the campaign due to injury.

11 - Nacho Fernández 🇪🇸 has made 11 clearances in this game against Liverpool at Anfield (seven headed clearences), the most by a Real Madrid player in a match this season in all competitions. Titan. pic.twitter.com/qBGH4cmwSo — OptaJose (@OptaJose) April 14, 2021

Now with Ramos gone and Varane all set to follow suit, Nacho could become Real Madrid's first-choice centre-back under new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

#4 Pau Torres

Pau Torres

Pau Torres has been a standout performer for Villareal, especially last season, helping the club beat English giants Manchester United to win the Europa League.

Only 24, Torres also starred for Spain at Euro 2020, playing all six games and producing two assists for the eventual semi-finalists. Real Madrid are among a plethora of top clubs linked with the tall centre-back.

9 - @Eng_Villarreal' Pau Torres is the defender with the most games played without being dribbled in the #UEL 20/21 (9). Since 2009/10, just two defenders have played more than him without being dribbled in a single season: Willy Boly (12, 15/16) y Papa Gueye (11, 11/12). Wall. pic.twitter.com/xDNJCeRc4b — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 27, 2021

Nevertheless, when asked about the same during the quadrennial tournament, Torres, who is contracted with Villareal for three more years, said:

"I'm totally calm, right now I am only focused on the European Championship. Now I'm focused on the Euros. Then the Super Cup, and nice things will come, so I'm totally calm."

It remains to be seen if the 'nice thing' Torres talked about is a move to the Spanish capital before the start of the new season.

